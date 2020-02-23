Take the pledge to vote

Six of Top-10 Companies Lose Rs 29,487 Crore in M-cap; Bharti Airtel Top Laggard

Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled Rs 10,692.9 crore to reach Rs 2,97,600.65 crore. The m-cap of TCS plummeted Rs 10,319.06 crore to Rs 8,09,126.71 crore and that of HDFC dropped by Rs 5,162.75 crore to Rs 4,10,062.89 crore.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 29,487 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest loser.

TCS, HDFC, HUL, HDFC Bank and RIL were the other bluechip firms which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday, while Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with gains.

Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled Rs 10,692.9 crore to reach Rs 2,97,600.65 crore.

The m-cap of TCS plummeted Rs 10,319.06 crore to Rs 8,09,126.71 crore and that of HDFC dropped by Rs 5,162.75 crore to Rs 4,10,062.89 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) fell Rs 1,515.37 crore to Rs 4,86,617.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 1,068.34 crore to Rs 6,66,914.4 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) dropped Rs 729.01 crore to reach Rs 9,41,693.57 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys added Rs 4,471.59 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,39,287.61 crore. Bajaj Finance's valuation rose by Rs 5,863.46 crore to Rs 2,93,666.38 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 956.14 crore to Rs 3,22,542.94 crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank advanced by Rs 541.78 crore to Rs 3,53,766.96 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the numero uno position, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 86.62 points or 0.21 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Mahashivratri'.

