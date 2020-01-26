Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Six of Top-10 Companies Lose Rs 81,148 Crore in M-Cap, RIL Hit Hard

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the other bluechips which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI finished on the gainers' side.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Six of Top-10 Companies Lose Rs 81,148 Crore in M-Cap, RIL Hit Hard
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 81,148 crore from their market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) taking the biggest knock.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the other bluechips which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI finished on the gainers' side.

The market valuation of RIL, the country's most valued firm, plunged Rs 37,369.7 crore to Rs 9,64,639.40 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap also took a sharp hit, tumbling Rs 18,257.4 crore to Rs 6,81,624.54 crore.

Likewise, the valuation of TCS tanked Rs 12,551.70 crore to Rs 8,19,745.96 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped Rs 10,290.90 crore to Rs 3,14,164.59 crore.

ITC's valuation fell Rs 2,150.95 crore to Rs 2,92,651.70 crore and that of HDFC declined Rs 527.35 crore to reach Rs 4,23,766.51 crore.

In contrast, Infosys' m-cap jumped Rs 6,430.54 crore to Rs 3,33,429.93 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 5,399.39 crore to Rs 2,89,202.04 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 2,998.26 crore to its market cap to stand at Rs 4,48,776.36 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank rose Rs 1,978.04 crore to Rs 3,45,455.10 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITCand State Bank of India (SBI).

During the week, the Sensex shed 332.18 points or 0.79 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.75 4.40
AAVAS Financier 1,951.00 -2.43
Infosys 782.95 -0.20
Alembic Pharma 590.20 0.03
Reliance 1,521.70 -0.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,641.05 2.47
Tech Mahindra 787.50 2.43
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.95 2.35
Larsen 1,359.80 2.03
Axis Bank 737.30 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.95 -2.14
IndusInd Bank 1,316.00 -1.21
Tata Motors 186.45 -1.04
Sun Pharma 447.70 -0.49
TCS 2,184.60 -0.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram