1-min read

Six of Top-10 Companies Lost Rs 64,219 Crore in m-cap Last Week

ITC, HUL, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other firms which witnessed a slide in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank finished with gains.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Six of Top-10 Companies Lost Rs 64,219 Crore in m-cap Last Week
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies plunged by Rs 64,219.2 crore last week, with IT giant TCS suffering the biggest drop.

ITC, HUL, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other firms which witnessed a slide in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank finished with gains.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 39,700.2 crore to stand at Rs 8,00,196.04 crore.

HUL's valuation tumbled Rs 11,029.2 crore to Rs 3,66,441.16 crore and that of Infosys dropped Rs 5,832.53 crore to Rs 3,16,201.41 crore.

The market cap of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 35,58.82 crore to Rs 2,59,087.06 crore and that of SBI declined Rs 2,811.25 crore to reach Rs 2,75,904.37 crore.

ITC's valuation fell by Rs 1,287.15 crore to Rs 3,72,172.06 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed by Rs 25,492.79 crore to Rs 6,45,508.46 crore.

The valuation of RIL jumped Rs 9,888.45 crore to Rs 8,91,893.89 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 7,654.43 crore to Rs 2,70,701.52 crore.

HDFC's m-cap advanced Rs 6,102.5 crore to Rs 3,46,008.92 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week which had two market holidays, the BSE Sensex fell 104.07 points, or 0.26 per cent to close at 38,963.26 on Friday.
