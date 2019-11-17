Six of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 2.4 Lakh Crore in M-cap; TCS Leads Charge
The other winners included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, while HUL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valuable domestic companies together added a staggering Rs 2.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with TCS grabbing the lion's share.
The other winners included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, while HUL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
The market cap of TCS zoomed Rs 1,93,666.73 crore to reach Rs 8,16,068.63 crore. RIL's valuation jumped Rs 15,182.29 crore to Rs 9,31,412.63 crore. The m-cap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 12,917.96 crore to Rs 6,99,704.93 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 4,355.08 crore to Rs 3,10,012.67 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 6,430.30 crore to Rs 3,22,725.86 crore and that of SBI increased Rs 5,488.63 crore to stand at Rs 2,87,372.49 crore. In contrast, the market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dropped by Rs 6,277.96 crore to Rs 4,45,355.96 crore.
Infosys' valuation declined by Rs 1,932.77 crore to Rs 3,02,349.51 crore and that of ITC fell by Rs 12,041.92 crore to Rs 3,07,990.46 crore. The m-cap of HDFC went down by Rs 929.60 crore to Rs 3,84,199.95 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI). During the last week, the Sensex advanced 33.08 points or 0.08 per cent.
