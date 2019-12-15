Six of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 65,060 Crore in M-cap, RIL and HDFC Emerge as Biggest Gainers
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation for the week.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,060.30 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
The market cap of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the country's most valued firm, jumped Rs 17,439.74 crore to Rs 10,03,147.26 crore.
HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 15,435.51 crore to Rs 4,06,705.23 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 11,512.75 crore to reach Rs 2,96,921.83 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 9,089.48 crore to Rs 6,91,457.21 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 8,210.91 crore to Rs 3,47,551.97 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 3,371.91 crore to Rs 3,23,236.17 crore. In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 19,231 crore to Rs 7,77,381.54 crore.
The m-cap of HUL plunged Rs 4,372.92 crore to Rs 4,34,109.76 crore and that of ITC fell Rs 2,027.73 crore to Rs 2,96,971.03 crore. Infosys also witnessed a decline of Rs 1,660.8 crore in its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,02,882.73 crore.
In the list of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ITC and SBI.
In the broader market, the BSE 30-share Sensex advanced 564.56 points or 1.39 per cent last week.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|309.05
|6.11
|Tata Motors
|176.70
|1.93
|SBI
|332.55
|3.32
|TCS
|2,071.25
|2.49
|Axis Bank
|752.00
|4.14
