Slight Decrease in Gold and Silver Prices; Chcek Rate in Your City

There is a slight decline of Rs 50 in the gold prices in India for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and for the same quantity of 24-carat gold.

The price of 22-carat gold has gone down to Rs 49,550 per 10 grams from yesterday’s Rs 49,600. 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,550 instead of yesterday’s Rs 50,600, according to Good Returns.

In Hyderabad, the decrease was of a meagre Rs 10 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,350 today while the price of 24-carat gold is reduced by Rs 40. It is now at Rs 52,750.

In Delhi, the capital city of the country, gold prices increased by Rs 10 for both the qualities. Gold in the city can be purchased at the rate of Rs 49,260 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,740 in Delhi.

In the southern state of Kerala, there has been no change in the gold price. It stood at Rs 46,950 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,200.

Internationally, gold spot price reduced by USD 3.30 and now stands at USD 1,906.30 per ounce.

There is a decline of 2.39 percent over the period of the last 30 days in the gold spot price, which means a decrease of USD 46.60.

The other valuable metal which is mostly used to make jewelleries is silver. Like gold, silver prices saw a decline of Rs 10 per 10 grams and stood at Rs 610.

One kilogram of the metal, which was priced at Rs 62,000 yesterday now costs Rs 1000 less and is available at Rs 61,000.

In all the major cities of India including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the rate of silver is the same as the national trend — Rs 610 per 10 grams.