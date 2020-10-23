Slight Decrease in Gold and Silver Prices, Check Rates in Your City

In the festive season, the price of gold has decreased today by a meagre amount — only Rs 2 per gram. The yellow metal that is considered to be a good investment has crossed the 50,000 mark as per the national average.

The price has decreased Rs 20 per 10 grams for both the qualities of gold. 22-carat gold can be purchased today at Rs 50,100 per 10 grams while 24-carat gold is priced at 51,100 today, according to Good Returns.

Unlike the national trend, the price of gold increased in Delhi. Rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10 and it now costs Rs 49,610. There was an increase of Rs 20 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold. It now costs Rs 54,120 in Delhi.

Mumbai, called the economic capital of India, saw a slight decrease in the price of gold. 22-carat of gold can be bought here at Rs 50,100 per 10 grams while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 51,100.

In the city of Kolkata, which is celebrating the festival of Durga Puja, the price has increased by Rs 10 for both the gold qualities like Delhi. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be bought in Kolkata at Rs 50,110. 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,710 per 10 grams in the city.

The change in the gold spot price in the international market is USD 1.10, making the price USD 1,906.20. The performance of the yellow metal has improved in the last 30 days by 0.34 percent and has increased by USD 6.50.

Silver saw a decline today after yesterday’s increase. The price has fallen by Rs 5 per 10 grams of silver. It stands at Rs 630 for 10 grams so a kilogram of the metal costs Rs 63,000 today, which was priced at Rs 63,500 yesterday.

Silver price stands at Rs 63,000 per kilogram in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other state capitals of the country.