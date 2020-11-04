Slight Decrease in Gold Price on November 4; See What’s the Rate in Your City Today

In India, the price of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 30 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold and Rs 40 for the same quantity of 24-carat gold.

Today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 49,950 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,950. Good Returns has sourced these prices from the reputed jewellers of the country.

The price of gold in Mumbai saw a decline today. The price is Rs 49,950 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 50,950 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. Unlike the national trend, the price of gold in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai has increased by Rs 110 for both the qualities of the yellow metal.

10 grams of 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 47,700. For purchasing 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will be paying Rs 52,030 in Chennai. There is no major fluctuation in the price of gold in Kolkata today. There is an increase of Rs 10 for 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,750 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,950.

Similar to Chennai, the price of gold has increased in India’s capital Delhi. The rise is of Rs 100 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 110 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. In Delhi, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 52,780 — both 10 grams in quantity.

Internationally, the gold spot price has decreased by USD 12.60 today and the price is USD 1895.90 per ounce.

Silver price in India has increased by Rs 2 per 10 grams and is priced at Rs 619 today. In Chennai and Hyderabad, silver price is at Rs 67,000 per kilogram while in several major cities like Mumbai, Delhi Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 61,900.