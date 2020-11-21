Slight Increase in Gold and Silver Prices Today; Check Rates in Your City

A slight increase of Rs 10 per 10 grams in gold prices has risen the rate of the precious yellow metal.

For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, Rs 49,840 is required on November 21 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 50,840 on Saturday. The prices have been sourced from reputed jewellers of the country, as per Good Returns.

Following the national trend, the price of gold in Delhi has also increased by Rs 10. Purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi will cost you Rs 49,380 today. If you want to invest in 24-carat gold, it will cost you Rs 53,860 in Delhi on November 21.

In the city of Kolkata, prices of gold have increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams. Thus, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 50,060 per 10 grams in Kolkata. The same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 52,460.

Unlike these two major cities, gold rate in Chennai has decreased by Rs 50 for 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. If you are purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the city, then you will be paying Rs 47,400. For 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the price in Chennai is Rs 51,780.

The price of gold per ounce has increased by USD 4.40. The gold spot price now stands at USD 1870.40 in the international market.

However, the performance of gold in the last 30 days has decreased by 2.80 percent. This means there has been a decrease of USD 53.90 in the performance of the precious yellow metal.

Silver price in India has increased by Rs 7 per 10 grams after remaining unchanged yesterday. The metal now costs Rs 623 per 10 grams. The price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 62,300 in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, while in Chennai and Bhubaneswar, the price stands at Rs 66,800.