Slight Increase in Gold Price, Silver Remains Unchanged; See the Rate in Your City

There has been a slight increase in the price of gold for both the qualities of the precious yellow metal. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 10. Currently, it is priced at Rs 48,260 in India. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has also increased by Rs 10 and it now costs Rs 49,260.

As per Good Returns, the prices have been collected from reputed jewellers of the country.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/

Following the national trend, the price of gold has increased by Rs 10 in India’s capital Delhi. For purchasing 10 grams of gold, you will be spending Rs 48,170 in the city. If you want to buy the same quantity of 24-carat gold, it can be bought at Rs 52,550.

In Chennai as well, the price of both the qualities of gold have increased by Rs 10. Investors will have to spend Rs 46,590 for buying 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 50,820 if they want to purchase 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Gold can be bought at Rs 48,840 in Kolkata, if you are buying 10 grams of 22-carat gold. If you want to purchase 10 grams of 24-carat gold, then it can be bought at Rs 51,540 in the city.

In the international market, the price of gold has dropped by USD 4.10 taking the gold spot price per ounce to USD 1,835.40. The performance of gold in the last 30 days has declined by 2.85 percent which means a decrease of USD 53.80.

https://www.kitco.com/gold-price-today-usa/

The rate of silver remains unchanged today. It costs Rs 636 to purchase 10 grams of the metal. In places like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, the metal costs Rs 63,600 per kilogram, however, in Chennai, the price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 67,400.