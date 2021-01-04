Slight Increase in Gold, Silver Prices Today; Check Rate in Your City

On January 4, the rate of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 4,907 per gram. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors will be paying Rs 49,070. In order to purchase 10 grams of 24-carat gold, buyers will be spending Rs 50,070. This is the rate after an increase of Rs 10 for 10 grams on both the qualities of gold.

These prices have been sourced from the reputed jewellers of the country by Good Returns.

The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai is less than the national average while the price of 24-carat gold is more. In the city, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at the price of Rs 47,500, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 51,800.

In India’s capital Delhi, 22-carat gold is available for Rs 49,070 for 10 grams. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is higher than the national average and it costs Rs 53,520.

The rise in the price of gold is being observed in Kolkata as well where the price of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold has increased by Rs 10. In order to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors should pay Rs 49,610 in the city, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 52,200.

Internationally, the price of gold per ounce is USD 1922.40, after an increase of USD 24. The performance of gold in the last 30 days has improved by 4.55 percent.

Silver costs Rs 69.60 per gram in India today after an increase of Rs 1.48 per gram. The price of 10 grams of silver is Rs 696 today. Although in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, silver costs Rs 69,600 per kilogram, in Chennai the price of the metal is Rs 72,000 per kg.