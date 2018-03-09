English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SmartOwner, India's Largest Marketplace for Investors, Sets Its Sights Abroad
Today’s investor doesn’t need to know each and every detail of a foreign market to make a sound financial decision - he just needs a laptop and the ability to determine the basic fundamentals of the opportunity at hand.
Image for representation only.
One of the hallmarks of 21st century investing is the increasingly global nature of any given market. In stark contrast to last millennium’s system of numerous discrete markets, capital and opportunity in 2018 are defined within an information-rich and deeply interconnected global framework. Today’s investor doesn’t need to know each and every detail of a foreign market to make a sound financial decision - he just needs a laptop and the ability to determine the basic fundamentals of the opportunity at hand. In almost every aspect, investment is becoming a global game.
To Vikram Chari, this represents the opportunity of a lifetime.
Chari is the CEO of SmartOwner, India’s largest marketplace for real estate assets and other high-ticket opportunities. While most people would be content being the industry leader in their market segment (for SmartOwner, this is offering institutional-grade deals on high-ticket assets to HNIs and other investors), Chari has never been one to think small.
For him - and SmartOwner - an international focus isn’t just a goal, but a necessity. The firm - recently ranked as India’s fastest-growing FinTech company by the Financial Times - is perfectly positioned to go global in 2018, with a truly international mindset seen in the type of assets offered, the client base, and its diverse workforce. As India’s economy becomes a major global player, companies like SmartOwner will be leading the way.
Boomtown in Bangalore
India’s sustained and unparalleled growth over the last decade has upended the long-held notion that the global economy influences India, and not the other way around. In real estate, for example, India’s insatiable demand for houses, flats, and villas - the country builds the equivalent of a new Chicago every year - is beginning to have a major impact on global commodity markets. In fact, India’s contribution to global growth has become so substantial that $18 out of every $100 in new wealth in 2017 was created in India. This wealth has transformed cities like Bangalore and Mumbai into global metropolises, attracting an influx of highly-educated, highly-motivated young professionals. Bangalore was recently ranked as the most dynamic city in the world, a first for an Indian municipality.
All this growth comes with conditions, of course, with increased competition forcing the need to rapidly innovate, execute with high quality, and drive efficiency gains. As India shifts towards a streamlined and high-tech economy, companies that wish to succeed will need to overhaul their operations to a more flexible operating structure, and continuously adopt the latest innovations into their business models.
Think Global, Act Local
This dynamism needed to thrive in the new economic environment is built into SmartOwner’s DNA. When Chari came back to India after running his own real estate firm in the US, he decided that there was no reason an Indian company couldn’t operate under international quality standards. “A lot of Indian companies have fantastic underlying business models, but lack the dynamism and drive you find in more developed markets. I wanted to create a truly world-class operation in India,” he explains. As a result, the firm possesses a uniquely global outlook in areas ranging from hiring practices to architectural specifications.
Take the notion of finding clients, for example. Indian real estate is a traditionally local business, and most NRIs tend to only invest in areas where they or their family members are from. As a result, it can be quite difficult for a real estate firm in Bangalore to attract clients from across the globe. SmartOwner, though, has no such difficulty. Because all of its offerings adhere to an extremely rigorous level of due diligence and safety (the company only funds 1% of the deals it examines), SmartOwner has been able to tap into the entirety of the Indian diaspora. Today, it has clients from 43 countries and over 500 cities all across the globe.
As Chari views it, this global outlook has a synergistic effect: acquiring a capacity to execute abroad and a reputation as a top-tier workplace makes it far easier to both close deals, and hire employees from multiple markets, a key strategic lever of SmartOwner’s focus on international practices. “Once you’ve built up enough in-house global talent, launching an international asset class or recruiting from the world’s best candidates becomes just another part of the job,” he explains. “Going forward, we anticipate a substantial part of both our business and our employees coming from outside of India.”
A Small World
As the company expands into new verticals and countries, the flexibility of its underlying business model makes growth abroad as simple as possible. “On a fundamental level, discretizing a high-ticket asset and offering it to HNIs is a model that transcends any specific asset class, whether it’s Indian real estate or mega-yachts in the Mediterranean,” explains Chari. “For example, we’re currently looking into funding private game reserves in Kenya’s Maasai Mara region. If the opportunity is truly world-class in terms of security and the IRR, we’ll go ahead.”
As the company begins funding opportunities in different countries, it will be able to target citizens of those countries, as well as proffer these offerings to its Indian clientele. On top of this, the firm is working on a proprietary investment model that will allow international participation in the South Asian powerhouse’s property boom. This access to foreign capital is a plus for the company’s Indian client base as well; with resources in more markets, SmartOwner will be able to participate in more and more lucrative deals, meaning new opportunities.
Between bringing employees from abroad, offering properties in Bangalore to investors in Boston, and expanding into any high-ticket asset class, SmartOwner is well on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading FinTech companies. As India continues to zoom ahead in terms of economic growth and rapid development, companies like SmartOwner will be comfortably positioned where they want to be: in the driver’s seat.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content.
Also Watch
To Vikram Chari, this represents the opportunity of a lifetime.
Chari is the CEO of SmartOwner, India’s largest marketplace for real estate assets and other high-ticket opportunities. While most people would be content being the industry leader in their market segment (for SmartOwner, this is offering institutional-grade deals on high-ticket assets to HNIs and other investors), Chari has never been one to think small.
For him - and SmartOwner - an international focus isn’t just a goal, but a necessity. The firm - recently ranked as India’s fastest-growing FinTech company by the Financial Times - is perfectly positioned to go global in 2018, with a truly international mindset seen in the type of assets offered, the client base, and its diverse workforce. As India’s economy becomes a major global player, companies like SmartOwner will be leading the way.
Boomtown in Bangalore
India’s sustained and unparalleled growth over the last decade has upended the long-held notion that the global economy influences India, and not the other way around. In real estate, for example, India’s insatiable demand for houses, flats, and villas - the country builds the equivalent of a new Chicago every year - is beginning to have a major impact on global commodity markets. In fact, India’s contribution to global growth has become so substantial that $18 out of every $100 in new wealth in 2017 was created in India. This wealth has transformed cities like Bangalore and Mumbai into global metropolises, attracting an influx of highly-educated, highly-motivated young professionals. Bangalore was recently ranked as the most dynamic city in the world, a first for an Indian municipality.
All this growth comes with conditions, of course, with increased competition forcing the need to rapidly innovate, execute with high quality, and drive efficiency gains. As India shifts towards a streamlined and high-tech economy, companies that wish to succeed will need to overhaul their operations to a more flexible operating structure, and continuously adopt the latest innovations into their business models.
Think Global, Act Local
This dynamism needed to thrive in the new economic environment is built into SmartOwner’s DNA. When Chari came back to India after running his own real estate firm in the US, he decided that there was no reason an Indian company couldn’t operate under international quality standards. “A lot of Indian companies have fantastic underlying business models, but lack the dynamism and drive you find in more developed markets. I wanted to create a truly world-class operation in India,” he explains. As a result, the firm possesses a uniquely global outlook in areas ranging from hiring practices to architectural specifications.
Take the notion of finding clients, for example. Indian real estate is a traditionally local business, and most NRIs tend to only invest in areas where they or their family members are from. As a result, it can be quite difficult for a real estate firm in Bangalore to attract clients from across the globe. SmartOwner, though, has no such difficulty. Because all of its offerings adhere to an extremely rigorous level of due diligence and safety (the company only funds 1% of the deals it examines), SmartOwner has been able to tap into the entirety of the Indian diaspora. Today, it has clients from 43 countries and over 500 cities all across the globe.
As Chari views it, this global outlook has a synergistic effect: acquiring a capacity to execute abroad and a reputation as a top-tier workplace makes it far easier to both close deals, and hire employees from multiple markets, a key strategic lever of SmartOwner’s focus on international practices. “Once you’ve built up enough in-house global talent, launching an international asset class or recruiting from the world’s best candidates becomes just another part of the job,” he explains. “Going forward, we anticipate a substantial part of both our business and our employees coming from outside of India.”
A Small World
As the company expands into new verticals and countries, the flexibility of its underlying business model makes growth abroad as simple as possible. “On a fundamental level, discretizing a high-ticket asset and offering it to HNIs is a model that transcends any specific asset class, whether it’s Indian real estate or mega-yachts in the Mediterranean,” explains Chari. “For example, we’re currently looking into funding private game reserves in Kenya’s Maasai Mara region. If the opportunity is truly world-class in terms of security and the IRR, we’ll go ahead.”
As the company begins funding opportunities in different countries, it will be able to target citizens of those countries, as well as proffer these offerings to its Indian clientele. On top of this, the firm is working on a proprietary investment model that will allow international participation in the South Asian powerhouse’s property boom. This access to foreign capital is a plus for the company’s Indian client base as well; with resources in more markets, SmartOwner will be able to participate in more and more lucrative deals, meaning new opportunities.
Between bringing employees from abroad, offering properties in Bangalore to investors in Boston, and expanding into any high-ticket asset class, SmartOwner is well on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading FinTech companies. As India continues to zoom ahead in terms of economic growth and rapid development, companies like SmartOwner will be comfortably positioned where they want to be: in the driver’s seat.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|605.00
|-30.90
|-4.86
|SBI
|253.40
|-3.40
|-1.32
|HDFC
|1,820.55
|+21.80
|+1.21
|Ashok Leyland
|147.15
|+3.00
|+2.08
|Reliance
|913.20
|+1.75
|+0.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Central Bank
|76.00
|+6.30
|+9.04
|Federal Bank
|93.75
|+0.65
|+0.70
|HG Infra Engg
|270.25
|+0.25
|+0.09
|Tata Steel
|604.80
|-30.40
|-4.79
|IDBI Bank
|70.50
|-4.35
|-5.81
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|619.25
|+12.05
|+1.98
|Bajaj Finance
|1,654.20
|+26.15
|+1.61
|HDFC
|1,820.50
|+21.75
|+1.21
|IOC
|385.95
|+3.85
|+1.01
|Eicher Motors
|27,973.15
|+261.30
|+0.94
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|605.00
|-30.90
|-4.86
|Axis Bank
|505.05
|-15.50
|-2.98
|Adani Ports
|378.00
|-9.95
|-2.56
|Yes Bank
|302.25
|-6.30
|-2.04
|Power Grid Corp
|192.50
|-2.90
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|605.00
|-30.20
|-4.75
|Adani Ports
|379.10
|-9.50
|-2.44
|Axis Bank
|505.50
|-14.65
|-2.82
|Yes Bank
|303.05
|-4.75
|-1.54
|Sun Pharma
|507.00
|-8.40
|-1.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit