Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Snowman Logistics Shares Advance Over 14% on Buzz of Buyout by Adani Ports

At 2:40 pm, shares of Snowman Logistics were trading at Rs 40.35, up 5.4%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 43.85. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports were trading higher by around 0.9% at Rs 393.40.

Updated:November 6, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Snowman Logistics Shares Advance Over 14% on Buzz of Buyout by Adani Ports
Image for representation.

Snowman Logistics Ltd shares jumped over 14% in intra-day trade on Wednesday, i.e. 6 November, after a media report said that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s logistics subsidiary is in advanced talks to buy the company.

At 2:40 pm, shares of Snowman Logistics were trading at Rs 40.35, up 5.4%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 43.85. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports were trading higher by around 0.9% at Rs 393.40.

A CNBC-TV18 report said that parent company of Snowman Logistics, Gateway Distriparks, is looking to sell the loss-making firm to raise funds and reduce debt. Snowman is engaged in cold chain logistics with a pan-India presence at 31 locations across 15 cities.

To recall, Gateway Distriparks had listed Snowman Logistics in September 2014 and currently owns 40.25% stake in the company. According to the report, Gateway Distriparks has around Rs 600 crore of debt on its books and is looking at avenues to monetise the poorly performing assets.

Gateway Distriparks had recently bought back Blackstone’s stake in Gateway Rail Freight for Rs 850 crore, ending an arbitration proceeding with the private equity investor regarding the terms of exit, according the report.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports’ logistics subsidiary, Adani Logistics, was also in news recently when it acquired Adani Agri Logistics from Adani Enterprises in an all-cash deal at a proposed enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,966.05 +48.85 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Yes Bank 68.70 0.59
Infosys 712.30 2.33
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 219.40 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 0.59
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
Titan Company 1,156.00 -9.96
Indiabulls Hsg 219.25 -2.79
Siemens 1,686.50 0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.85 2.78
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.33
HDFC 2,220.60 1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,343.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 480.60 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.37
HDFC 2,220.30 1.78
IndusInd Bank 1,342.25 1.74
HDFC Bank 1,257.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Bharti Airtel 371.45 -3.26
ONGC 144.65 -1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.15 -1.05
IOC 135.60 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 371.55 -3.31
Reliance 1,432.10 -1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
ONGC 144.80 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram