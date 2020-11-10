News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

SoftBank In Talks To Sell Robot Maker Boston Dynamics To Hyundai - Bloomberg News

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co , Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics’ products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.

The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. SoftBank declined to comment.

  • First Published: November 10, 2020, 1:21 IST
