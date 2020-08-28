SoftBank To Slash Holding In Wireless Carrier To 40.4%; Could Raise $14 Bln

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it planned to slash its exposure to wireless carrier SoftBank Corp to 40.4% from 62.1% now, in a sale worth 1.47 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) at Friday’s closing price.

The offer price for the 1.02 billion shares, including over-allotment, will be set between Sept. 14-16.

SoftBank Corp shares closed down 1.6% at 1,431 yen on Friday.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has been selling down the group’s core assets to stabilise its balance sheet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Watch What Are The Symptoms That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Showing

($1=106.2100 yen)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor