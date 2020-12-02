News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

SoftBank Winding Down Derivatives After Investor Backlash - Bloomberg News

SoftBank Winding Down Derivatives After Investor Backlash - Bloomberg News

SoftBank Group Corp is winding down its derivatives holdings following an investor backlash, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

SoftBank Group Corp is winding down its derivatives holdings following an investor backlash, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

About 90% of the options, which accompanied SoftBank shifting part of its cash reserves into listed tech stocks, will be closed out by the end of December, Bloomberg said. (https://bloom.bg/2JBIuT6)

The investments by SB Northstar, which is headed by Abu Dhabi-based Akshay Naheta, caused consternation in markets, leading to SoftBank being dubbed the “Nasdaq Whale” in some media reports.

Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son last month described the derivatives as a “rounding error” when compared to the group’s broader portfolio.

The fair value of SoftBank’s options and futures positions was $2.7 billion at the end of September, compared to $16.8 billion in tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc.

“(The impact of a wind down) depends on how much you believe SoftBank was the culprit behind all the option volatility and the whale-type moves,” Andrew Brenner, New York-based head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, wrote in a note.

The company’s shares, which have gained 53% this year, were flat in Tokyo trading. A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...