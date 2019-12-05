Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Software Development, Mining, Printing Books Not to Qualify for Lower 15 Percent Corporate Tax Rate: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that replaces the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, promulgated on September 20, 2019, to cut the base corporate tax rate.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Software Development, Mining, Printing Books Not to Qualify for Lower 15 Percent Corporate Tax Rate: FM
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday said the lower 15 per cent tax rate for new manufacturing companies will not apply to computer software development, mining and printing of books.

She was replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that replaces the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, promulgated on September 20, 2019, to cut the base corporate tax rate.

The amendment carries a negative list of industries that will not qualify for lower tax rate meant for manufacturing companies set up on or after October 1, 2019 but that begin production before 2023, she said.

The negative list includes computer software development, mining and printing of books as they are not manufacturing per se, the minister added.

Sitharaman had on September 20 announced lowering of the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for companies that do not seek exemptions, and reduced the rate for some new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent from 25 per cent. Including surcharges and cesses (levies to raise funds for specific purposes), the effective corporate tax rate will drop by nearly 10 percentage points to 25.2 per cent.

The corporate tax cut followed other measures by the government to prop up slowing GDP growth adopted since the May general elections. These include efforts to reduce red tape and boost foreign direct investment (FDI), and plans to consolidate the state-owned banks.

She said the objective of providing a lower 15 per cent corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units was to draw new investment.

New manufacturing companies have been given the option to move to the higher 22 per cent tax bracket if they fail to satisfy conditions meant for availing lower rates, she said.

Sitharaman also promised to continue rollout of reforms to boost the economy. GDP growth rate in July-September slowed to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,018.40 -24.80 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 528.10 -0.22
Zee Entertain 300.05 6.65
Reliance 1,550.85 -0.12
Yes Bank 62.10 -1.43
SBI 336.20 -1.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 62.10 -1.51
HDFC AMC 3,200.85 -3.85
Zee Entertain 300.20 6.78
Infosys 714.65 0.91
Reliance 1,550.30 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 300.05 6.65
TCS 2,121.30 2.06
ITC 246.95 1.56
Larsen 1,302.20 1.33
Britannia 3,082.90 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,121.50 2.04
ITC 246.90 1.54
Larsen 1,301.65 1.28
Infosys 714.65 0.91
Tech Mahindra 763.90 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 251.45 -3.21
Coal India 196.40 -3.13
Bharti Airtel 447.35 -3.05
Tata Steel 399.80 -2.32
IndusInd Bank 1,509.75 -2.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 447.20 -2.96
Tata Steel 399.65 -2.31
IndusInd Bank 1,509.85 -2.21
Tata Motors 166.10 -1.95
Hero Motocorp 2,396.60 -1.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com