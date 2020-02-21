Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Software Giant SAP Shuts India Offices for 'Extensive Sanitation' as 2 Test Positive for Swine Flu

The software major temporarily closed their main office in Bangalore and two other locations — Gurgaon and Mumbai — and asked hundreds of staff to work from their home until further notice amid an ongoing global crises caused by deadly COVID-19 virus infection.

AFP

Updated:February 21, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Software Giant SAP Shuts India Offices for 'Extensive Sanitation' as 2 Test Positive for Swine Flu
The SAP logo is seen on a building at the SAP India labs campus in Bengaluru. (Reuters)

Mumbai: German software giant SAP on Thursday shut down their offices in India for an "extensive sanitation" after two employees tested positive for H1N1 swine flu at its Bangalore headquarters, the company said.

The software major temporarily closed their main office in Bangalore and two other locations — Gurgaon and Mumbai — and asked hundreds of staff to work from their home until further notice amid an ongoing global crisis caused by deadly COVID-19 virus infection.

"Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway," read a company statement.

The company said they will sanitise and fumigate the premises as a remedial measure to limit the spread of the infection, and asked its staff to seek medical help for symptoms matching the infection.

It did not disclose whether the infected staff had any travel history or mention their medical condition.

The H1N1 swine flu is a highly contagious zoonotic infection and symptoms include fever, chills and sore throat, according to World Health Organisation.

The first case of deadly infection were detected in April 2009 in the United States.

Hundreds have died in India in outbreaks of the infection in 2014 and 2015.

Separately, more than 2,100 people have died in China after an outbreak of deadly new coronavirus in December that has spread to several countries, with no major breakthrough in treating the patients.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,485.50 -1.24
IRCTC 1,927.75 5.30
Indiabulls Hsg 338.30 10.81
Tata Chemicals 764.50 -0.08
HDFC Life 573.75 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,181.75 3.57
Tata Steel 443.70 2.48
SBI 327.65 2.31
ONGC 102.85 1.13
Power Grid Corp 189.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,842.85 -2.30
HUL 2,247.85 -1.99
TCS 2,156.30 -1.75
Nestle 16,544.10 -1.38
Tech Mahindra 829.55 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram