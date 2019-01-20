English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Some Better Performing Banks Likely to be Out of PCA, Says Financial Services Secretary
The PCA framework kicks in when banks breach any of the three key regulatory trigger points -- namely capital to risk weighted assets ratio, net non-performing assets (NPA) and return on assets (RoA).
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Some of the public sector banks are likely to come out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in next few months on the back of improvement in various parameters, a top finance ministry official said.
Eleven out of the total 21 public sector banks are under the central bank's PCA framework, which imposes lending restrictions and prevents them from expanding, among other curbs.
"Some of the banks out of 11 have shown better performance...If some banks are performing well and they are adequately capitalised as per the Basel norms. Hence, capitalisation will facilitate them coming out of PCA. RBI is seized of the matter," Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar told PTI.
There is a strong case on the basis of performance of some banks to be removed from the PCA list if not all, he said.
Recently, the government announced infusion of Rs 28,615 crore into seven public sector banks (PSBs) through recapitalisation bonds. Out of the seven state-owned banks, Bank of India got the highest amount of Rs 10,086 crore, followed by Oriental Bank of Commerce, which received 5,500 crore.
Other banks that got capital included Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 4,498 crore), UCO Bank (Rs 3,056 crore) and United Bank of India (Rs 2,159 crore).
Kumar expressed hope that those who are not performing well, they should improve their results.
"They need to improve all parameters of NPAs, capital savings, non-core assets monetisation etc. All that agenda have been given to them," he said.
The recapitalisation will enhance the lending capacity of public sector banks and help them come out of the RBI's watch list. These include Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.
The PCA framework kicks in when banks breach any of the three key regulatory trigger points -- namely capital to risk weighted assets ratio, net non-performing assets (NPA) and return on assets (RoA).
Globally, PCA kicks in only when banks slip on a single parameter of capital adequacy ratio, and the government and some of the independent directors of the RBI board, like S Gurumurthy, are in favour of this practice being adopted for the domestic banking sector as well.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Eleven out of the total 21 public sector banks are under the central bank's PCA framework, which imposes lending restrictions and prevents them from expanding, among other curbs.
"Some of the banks out of 11 have shown better performance...If some banks are performing well and they are adequately capitalised as per the Basel norms. Hence, capitalisation will facilitate them coming out of PCA. RBI is seized of the matter," Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar told PTI.
There is a strong case on the basis of performance of some banks to be removed from the PCA list if not all, he said.
Recently, the government announced infusion of Rs 28,615 crore into seven public sector banks (PSBs) through recapitalisation bonds. Out of the seven state-owned banks, Bank of India got the highest amount of Rs 10,086 crore, followed by Oriental Bank of Commerce, which received 5,500 crore.
Other banks that got capital included Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 4,498 crore), UCO Bank (Rs 3,056 crore) and United Bank of India (Rs 2,159 crore).
Kumar expressed hope that those who are not performing well, they should improve their results.
"They need to improve all parameters of NPAs, capital savings, non-core assets monetisation etc. All that agenda have been given to them," he said.
The recapitalisation will enhance the lending capacity of public sector banks and help them come out of the RBI's watch list. These include Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.
The PCA framework kicks in when banks breach any of the three key regulatory trigger points -- namely capital to risk weighted assets ratio, net non-performing assets (NPA) and return on assets (RoA).
Globally, PCA kicks in only when banks slip on a single parameter of capital adequacy ratio, and the government and some of the independent directors of the RBI board, like S Gurumurthy, are in favour of this practice being adopted for the domestic banking sector as well.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
- BJP MLA Sadhna Singh Calling Mayawati 'Worse Than Eunuch' Shows Transphobia is Still Alive in 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results