Sony first-quarter operating profit drops 1.1%, but beats analyst estimates

TOKYO Japan’s Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 1.1% drop in first-quarter operating profit, bracing for the lowest annual profit in four years as the coronavirus outbreak continues to dampen various business segments.

The electronics and entertainment firm posted April-June profit of 228.4 billion yen ($2.15 billion), versus 230.9 billion yen a year prior.

That compared with the 143.21 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The company also forecast operating profit to fall 26.7% to 620 billion yen in the year through March 2021, its lowest in four years.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: SSR's Family Lawyer Requests Bihar Govt For CBI Probe | CNN Newws18

($1 = 106.0600 yen)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor