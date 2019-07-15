Soon, Blind People Will Be Able to Identify Currency Notes as RBI Gears Up to Launch Special App
RBI's counsel senior advocate Shyam Mehta had earlier told a bench of Bombay High Court that RBI had constituted a four-member expert committee in February to develop such software.
A man counting notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 (Representational Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to launch an application to help blind people identify currency notes.
The RBI informed the court that the new currency notes in India of the denomination of Rs 100 and above, already had "tactile markers and embossments" to help the visually challenged ascertain the denominations of such notes. However, since such marks often fade with use, the new software, which will be available on most mobile devices free of charge, will be of much help for the visually impaired, the RBI counsel said.
The bench also suggested that authorities examine currencies of western nations to check the features that are included to help the visually challenged.
The court was hearing a petition filed by the National Association of the Blind (NAB), claiming that the new currency notes and coins were difficult to distinguish by touch, and seeking directions to include distinctive features in the new coins and currency notes.
