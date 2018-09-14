English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon, Online Shoppers to Pay Tax Under New GST Provision
As per the Central GST (CGST) Act, the notified entities are required to collect TDS at 1 per cent on payments to goods or services suppliers in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, states will levy 1 per cent TDS under state laws.
(Representative image)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has notified October 1 as the date for implementing the tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) provisions under GST law.
As per the Central GST (CGST) Act, the notified entities are required to collect TDS at 1 per cent on payments to goods or services suppliers in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, states will levy 1 per cent TDS under state laws.
E-commerce companies will now be required to collect up to 1 per cent TCS while making any payment to suppliers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). States too can levy up to 1 per cent TCS under State GST (SGST) law.
EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, "The e-commerce companies for TCS and various PSUs/ Government Companies for TDS would need to quickly gear up their ERP systems to comply with these provisions from 1st October. With audit report as well being notified, the industry would now really need to buckle up, especially given the short time frame."
AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has notified operation of TDS provisions on payments made by government agencies and TCS provisions for specified e-commerce operators effective October 1, 2018.
"These twin provisions are expected to further deepen the penetration of tax authorities in the economy, and it is likely to carve out widespread tax evasion of not only indirect taxes but also direct taxes," Mohan said.
The GST, which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out from July 1, 2017. However, to make it simpler for businesses in the initial months of rollout, TDS/TCS provisions of GST laws were kept in abeyance till June 30. Later on, it was deferred till September 30, 2018. PTI
As per the Central GST (CGST) Act, the notified entities are required to collect TDS at 1 per cent on payments to goods or services suppliers in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, states will levy 1 per cent TDS under state laws.
E-commerce companies will now be required to collect up to 1 per cent TCS while making any payment to suppliers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). States too can levy up to 1 per cent TCS under State GST (SGST) law.
EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, "The e-commerce companies for TCS and various PSUs/ Government Companies for TDS would need to quickly gear up their ERP systems to comply with these provisions from 1st October. With audit report as well being notified, the industry would now really need to buckle up, especially given the short time frame."
AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has notified operation of TDS provisions on payments made by government agencies and TCS provisions for specified e-commerce operators effective October 1, 2018.
"These twin provisions are expected to further deepen the penetration of tax authorities in the economy, and it is likely to carve out widespread tax evasion of not only indirect taxes but also direct taxes," Mohan said.
The GST, which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out from July 1, 2017. However, to make it simpler for businesses in the initial months of rollout, TDS/TCS provisions of GST laws were kept in abeyance till June 30. Later on, it was deferred till September 30, 2018. PTI
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|326.05
|+11.75
|+3.74
|Reliance
|1,258.50
|+6.00
|+0.48
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,654.95
|+161.00
|+1.90
|Axis Bank
|635.25
|-0.20
|-0.03
|Aurobindo Pharm
|804.00
|+30.15
|+3.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|306.00
|-0.50
|-0.16
|Fortis Health
|145.30
|+1.40
|+0.97
|Yes Bank
|325.80
|+11.35
|+3.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,651.85
|+149.75
|+1.76
|HCL Tech
|1,078.75
|-6.20
|-0.57
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,193.00
|+47.90
|+4.18
|BPCL
|346.80
|+12.65
|+3.79
|Yes Bank
|326.05
|+11.75
|+3.74
|HPCL
|249.00
|+8.60
|+3.58
|UPL
|727.30
|+23.65
|+3.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|325.95
|+11.50
|+3.66
|Power Grid Corp
|200.00
|+6.80
|+3.52
|Asian Paints
|1,321.85
|+30.10
|+2.33
|Vedanta
|228.15
|+4.40
|+1.97
|Adani Ports
|383.25
|+7.10
|+1.89
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,077.35
|-9.45
|-0.87
|Infosys
|737.75
|-5.15
|-0.69
|HUL
|1,621.40
|-5.45
|-0.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.25
|-1.45
|-0.38
|ITC
|306.00
|-0.80
|-0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|737.95
|-4.75
|-0.64
|HUL
|1,621.05
|-6.90
|-0.42
|Wipro
|327.65
|-1.00
|-0.30
|ITC
|306.00
|-0.50
|-0.16
|Bharti Airtel
|374.95
|-0.05
|-0.01
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched in India for Rs 11.69 Lakh, Gets New Marina blue Color
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- The Colorful Apple iPhone XR Hasn't Exactly Been Designed to be Affordable
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...