Soon, You Can Buy Cow Urine, Dung-based Soaps, Face Packs on Amazon

Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by the RSS in Farah town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
Soon, You Can Buy Cow Urine, Dung-based Soaps, Face Packs on Amazon
Representative image (PTI)
Mathura: Soaps, face packs, shampoos and medicinal products made from cow urine and dung may soon be just a click away as an RSS-backed centre says it is set to sell these on e-commerce major Amazon India.

Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by the Rashtriya SwayamseVak Sangh (RSS) in Farah town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale, a manager at the centre said.

"We had a discussion about this with Amazon a few days ago. After a week or so, advertisements of our products will reflect on Amazon's website and people will be able to order our products through it," said Ghanshyam Gupta. "As soon as an order is placed on Amazon, the website will inform us and accordingly, the goods will be dispatched from our centre here," he said.

Gupta, who has been associated with Deen Dayal Dham for more than two decades, said women living in nearby villages are working with the Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Gaushala pharmacy. The pharmacy makes products such as Ghanvati, used for treatment of general fever and building immunity, panchvagya churn and chayawanprash.

The tailoring unit of the centre creates various styles of kurtas, some of them popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gupta said. “Amazon's courier service is currently not available here. So we have signed an agreement with the Indian Postal Department and it has ensured that the products will be delivered within 10 days," he added.

Live TV

