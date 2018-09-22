English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon, You Can Buy Cow Urine, Dung-based Soaps, Face Packs on Amazon
Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by the RSS in Farah town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale.
Representative image (PTI)
Loading...
Mathura: Soaps, face packs, shampoos and medicinal products made from cow urine and dung may soon be just a click away as an RSS-backed centre says it is set to sell these on e-commerce major Amazon India.
Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by the Rashtriya SwayamseVak Sangh (RSS) in Farah town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale, a manager at the centre said.
"We had a discussion about this with Amazon a few days ago. After a week or so, advertisements of our products will reflect on Amazon's website and people will be able to order our products through it," said Ghanshyam Gupta. "As soon as an order is placed on Amazon, the website will inform us and accordingly, the goods will be dispatched from our centre here," he said.
Gupta, who has been associated with Deen Dayal Dham for more than two decades, said women living in nearby villages are working with the Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Gaushala pharmacy. The pharmacy makes products such as Ghanvati, used for treatment of general fever and building immunity, panchvagya churn and chayawanprash.
The tailoring unit of the centre creates various styles of kurtas, some of them popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gupta said. “Amazon's courier service is currently not available here. So we have signed an agreement with the Indian Postal Department and it has ensured that the products will be delivered within 10 days," he added.
Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by the Rashtriya SwayamseVak Sangh (RSS) in Farah town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale, a manager at the centre said.
"We had a discussion about this with Amazon a few days ago. After a week or so, advertisements of our products will reflect on Amazon's website and people will be able to order our products through it," said Ghanshyam Gupta. "As soon as an order is placed on Amazon, the website will inform us and accordingly, the goods will be dispatched from our centre here," he said.
Gupta, who has been associated with Deen Dayal Dham for more than two decades, said women living in nearby villages are working with the Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Gaushala pharmacy. The pharmacy makes products such as Ghanvati, used for treatment of general fever and building immunity, panchvagya churn and chayawanprash.
The tailoring unit of the centre creates various styles of kurtas, some of them popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gupta said. “Amazon's courier service is currently not available here. So we have signed an agreement with the Indian Postal Department and it has ensured that the products will be delivered within 10 days," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Friday 21 September , 2018 Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Dewan Housing
|350.55
|-260.00
|-42.58
|Reliance
|1,217.50
|+6.75
|+0.56
|Axis Bank
|599.20
|-9.60
|-1.58
|Tata Steel
|625.15
|+3.95
|+0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|351.55
|-259.05
|-42.43
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,061.90
|-94.60
|-8.18
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,031.30
|-71.85
|-1.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|281.20
|+10.30
|+3.80
|BPCL
|376.50
|+11.45
|+3.14
|IOC
|158.15
|+4.60
|+3.00
|HPCL
|258.00
|+6.65
|+2.65
|Hindalco
|240.40
|+4.75
|+2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|180.10
|+3.45
|+1.95
|Wipro
|337.35
|+4.60
|+1.38
|ITC
|303.75
|+4.10
|+1.37
|TCS
|2,103.80
|+26.90
|+1.30
|Asian Paints
|1,303.10
|+13.75
|+1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,062.15
|-97.10
|-8.38
|Bajaj Finance
|2,379.40
|-120.15
|-4.81
|Tech Mahindra
|738.05
|-31.90
|-4.14
|UPL
|665.80
|-26.50
|-3.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,179.65
|-47.35
|-3.86
|Adani Ports
|362.00
|-10.95
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,761.70
|-42.90
|-2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manisha Koirala Post Cancer: It Is Perfectly Fine to Prioritise Yourself
- 22nd September 1986: India and Australia Play Out the Second-Ever Tied Test
- Ashley Judd on Being Raped: I Only Told My Diary
- I Want to be More Than Just a Marquee Player: Tim Cahill
- Apple iPhone XS Max Review: The Best iPhone, Ever. Period.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...