GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sotheby's India MD Gaurav Bhatia Proceeds on Leave After 'MeToo' Allegations

According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly trying to kiss them.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2018, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sotheby's India MD Gaurav Bhatia Proceeds on Leave After 'MeToo' Allegations
Managing Director of Sotheby’s India, Gaurav Bhatia.
Mumbai: The Managing Director of Sotheby’s India, Gaurav Bhatia, has proceeded on leave after a series of sexual harassment allegations against him on social media.

A statement by the auction house on Friday said Bhatia has taken a "leave of absence" pending a probe into the allegations. "In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, Gaurav Bhatia has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues," the statement said. "Harassment of any type has no place at Sotheby’s and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gaurav’s full cooperation," it said.

According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly trying to kiss them.

Bhatia, who has been with Sotheby's since 2016, has worked with the luxury brand LVMH for over a decade before joining the auction house. The development comes at a crucial time for Sotheby's, which is slated to conduct its maiden art auction here next week.

A company website says Bhatia heads the south Asia operation and calls him as the "driving force" behind the inaugural auction in Mumbai. The company statement said its employees under the leadership of Edward Gibbs, the chairman for Middle East and India, and Yamini Mehta, international head of Indian and South Asian Art, are "fully focused" on the auction.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,981.02 -218.78 ( -0.62%)

NIFTY 50

10,526.75 -73.30 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.31
Indiabulls Hsg 705.70 0.05
HDFC Bank 2,005.50 -0.66
Reliance 1,102.85 -0.90
TCS 1,812.55 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.24
Torrent Pharma 1,643.15 0.39
Dewan Housing 232.40 -1.06
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
ICICI Bank 351.95 -1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 458.85 4.59
Adani Ports 368.15 1.91
Larsen 1,410.15 0.57
ONGC 152.25 0.33
HDFC 1,873.70 0.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 367.15 1.73
Larsen 1,409.35 0.49
HDFC 1,874.50 0.35
ONGC 152.20 0.30
TCS 1,815.25 0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 746.10 -2.99
IOC 138.25 -2.37
Grasim 843.35 -2.36
UltraTechCement 3,950.40 -2.31
Hindalco 218.10 -2.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 745.75 -3.02
Tata Steel 539.95 -2.28
Wipro 307.45 -2.10
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
Coal India 256.75 -1.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery