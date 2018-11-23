English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sotheby's India MD Gaurav Bhatia Proceeds on Leave After 'MeToo' Allegations
According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly trying to kiss them.
Managing Director of Sotheby’s India, Gaurav Bhatia.
Mumbai: The Managing Director of Sotheby’s India, Gaurav Bhatia, has proceeded on leave after a series of sexual harassment allegations against him on social media.
A statement by the auction house on Friday said Bhatia has taken a "leave of absence" pending a probe into the allegations. "In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, Gaurav Bhatia has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues," the statement said. "Harassment of any type has no place at Sotheby’s and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gaurav’s full cooperation," it said.
According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly trying to kiss them.
Bhatia, who has been with Sotheby's since 2016, has worked with the luxury brand LVMH for over a decade before joining the auction house. The development comes at a crucial time for Sotheby's, which is slated to conduct its maiden art auction here next week.
A company website says Bhatia heads the south Asia operation and calls him as the "driving force" behind the inaugural auction in Mumbai. The company statement said its employees under the leadership of Edward Gibbs, the chairman for Middle East and India, and Yamini Mehta, international head of Indian and South Asian Art, are "fully focused" on the auction.
A statement by the auction house on Friday said Bhatia has taken a "leave of absence" pending a probe into the allegations. "In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, Gaurav Bhatia has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues," the statement said. "Harassment of any type has no place at Sotheby’s and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gaurav’s full cooperation," it said.
According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly trying to kiss them.
Bhatia, who has been with Sotheby's since 2016, has worked with the luxury brand LVMH for over a decade before joining the auction house. The development comes at a crucial time for Sotheby's, which is slated to conduct its maiden art auction here next week.
A company website says Bhatia heads the south Asia operation and calls him as the "driving force" behind the inaugural auction in Mumbai. The company statement said its employees under the leadership of Edward Gibbs, the chairman for Middle East and India, and Yamini Mehta, international head of Indian and South Asian Art, are "fully focused" on the auction.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|705.70
|0.05
|HDFC Bank
|2,005.50
|-0.66
|Reliance
|1,102.85
|-0.90
|TCS
|1,812.55
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.24
|Torrent Pharma
|1,643.15
|0.39
|Dewan Housing
|232.40
|-1.06
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|ICICI Bank
|351.95
|-1.36
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|458.85
|4.59
|Adani Ports
|368.15
|1.91
|Larsen
|1,410.15
|0.57
|ONGC
|152.25
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,873.70
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|367.15
|1.73
|Larsen
|1,409.35
|0.49
|HDFC
|1,874.50
|0.35
|ONGC
|152.20
|0.30
|TCS
|1,815.25
|0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|746.10
|-2.99
|IOC
|138.25
|-2.37
|Grasim
|843.35
|-2.36
|UltraTechCement
|3,950.40
|-2.31
|Hindalco
|218.10
|-2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.75
|-3.02
|Tata Steel
|539.95
|-2.28
|Wipro
|307.45
|-2.10
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|Coal India
|256.75
|-1.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have You Seen this Beautiful Family Photograph of Ranveer Singh Yet?
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Flutter at IFFI in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Blue Outfit
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Facebook Slammed For Viral Post Auctioning Teen as Child Bride