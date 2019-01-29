LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

S&P Foresees 'Credit Risks' For PSUs Supporting Govt Exchequer Via Share Buybacks

In the past three months, 10 public sector undertakings (PSUs) have announced or executed buybacks for a cumulative amount of Rs 15,000 crore, which will count toward the government's target of Rs 80,000 crore from disinvestment of state-owned entities.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P Foresees 'Credit Risks' For PSUs Supporting Govt Exchequer Via Share Buybacks
Representative image.
New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings Tuesday said corporate activities that are designed to support the government coffers -- such as share buyback -- by PSUs are 'credit negative' for such entities.

In the past three months, 10 public sector undertakings (PSUs) have announced or executed buybacks for a cumulative amount of Rs 15,000 crore, which will count toward the government's target of Rs 80,000 crore from disinvestment of state-owned entities.

"S&P Global Ratings foresees credit risks at Indian SOEs (state-owned enterprises) from corporate activity designed to support the Indian government's budgetary coffers," the US-based rating agency said in a statement.

The impact on the respective companies can vary depending on the size of cash outflow, it added.

"Extracting cash from SOEs decreases their financial flexibility in a stress scenario, which -- at least over the short term -- is credit negative at the firm level," S&P said.

It said while extraction of existing excess capital in the form of dividends generally has an impact only on the short-term business of SOEs as dividends are discretionary and can be scaled back if future profitability is low.

"In contrast, we believe that debt-funded share buybacks, mergers or acquisitions have longer-term implications. Further, reduced government linkages to divested firms may lower the likelihood of government support in a stress scenario," S&P said.

The share buybacks announced so far, including the Rs 4,000-crore offering at Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), are manageable within the credit profiles of respective PSUs, it added.

"However, the risk of a large and disruptive payout increases as the government runs out of time on its SOE stake sale target for the financial year," S&P said.

S&P said Power Finance Corporation (PFC) capitalisation is under pressure due to the government's direction to acquire REC, another SOE that finances the country's power sector.

"While we await the final acquisition cost, PFC's leveraged buyout of the government's 52 per cent shareholding in REC led us to place the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications," it said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,484.37 -172.33 ( -0.48%)

NIFTY 50

10,609.35 -52.20 ( -0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 199.60 -3.81
Zee Entertain 379.20 1.58
Bajaj Finance 2,462.90 0.18
Reliance 1,206.70 -1.86
Indiabulls Hsg 653.65 -6.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,451.55 0.49
Bajaj Finance 2,460.35 0.17
Yes Bank 199.55 -3.90
Aurobindo Pharm 760.00 0.26
Zee Entertain 379.40 1.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 343.70 5.40
Bharti Infratel 294.60 2.54
Cipla 504.40 2.49
Sun Pharma 421.80 2.44
Zee Entertain 379.20 1.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 421.85 2.50
TCS 1,973.70 1.11
Hero Motocorp 2,624.00 0.85
Tata Motors 173.15 0.70
Asian Paints 1,390.00 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 653.65 -6.53
Eicher Motors 18,941.65 -5.23
Yes Bank 199.60 -3.81
GAIL 321.20 -3.60
Larsen 1,272.75 -2.13
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 199.55 -3.90
HDFC 1,909.10 -2.03
Larsen 1,273.70 -2.06
Reliance 1,207.00 -1.84
Coal India 222.15 -1.16
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram