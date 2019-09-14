Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Centre to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore For Unfinished, Affordable and Middle-Income Housing, Announces FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also relaxed guidelines of the External Commercial Borrowings to facilitate financing of home buyers.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore For Unfinished, Affordable and Middle-Income Housing, Announces FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: In a boost to the ailing housing sector in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the creation of a special window to provide last-mile funding for stalled housing projects. "The objective is to focus on construction of unfinished units," she said.

The housing projects considered for the special window have been limited to non-NPA (Non Performing Assets) and non-NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) projects and worth positive in affordable and middle income category. "This will benefit roughly 3.5 lakh projects across the country," she added.

The government, on the lines of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, may contribute to the Rs 10,000 crore fund for the special window. The rest of the funds will be from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other institutions and private capital from banks, sovereign funds, etc.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the definition of affordable housing is categorised into three parts, as per the minimum area of habitation.

For the Economically Weaker Section, affordable housing is defined with an area of habitation between 300-500 sq ft. The Lower Income Groups have a minimum area of 500-600 sq ft, while Middle Income Groups are allotted between 600-1,200 sq ft.

The ministry provides basic amenities like sanitation, adequate water supply, and power, in addition to the provision of community spaces, parks, schools and healthcare facilities within the neighbourhood.

Among other announcements, Sitharaman also relaxed guidelines of External Commercial Borrowings to facilitate financing of home buyers. This will be done in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India which will help identify eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In addition, the interest rate on House Building Advance will also be lowered and linked with the 10 year G Sec Yields.

"Government servants contribute to a major component of demand for houses. This will encourage more government servants to buy new houses," the minister said.

On the state of the economy, Sitharaman said revival signs are being seen in industrial production and fixed investment. Inflation has been kept under 4%, while several NBFCs are benefiting from partial credit guarantee schemes announced earlier, she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,384.99 +280.71 ( +0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,075.90 +93.10 ( +0.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.55 0.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,450.30 0.91
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
Axis Bank 674.25 1.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IEX 118.10 -9.71
Yes Bank 68.60 0.96
Reliance 1,225.55 1.26
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,449.80 0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 408.55 6.34
IOC 130.10 4.58
Titan Company 1,123.40 3.43
GAIL 129.25 2.78
ICICI Bank 413.40 2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.20 2.72
ICICI Bank 413.25 2.61
ONGC 128.80 2.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,483.55 1.79
Axis Bank 674.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.05 -1.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.55 -1.28
Sun Pharma 422.85 -1.16
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
ITC 239.90 -0.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 342.75 -1.35
Sun Pharma 423.25 -1.04
HDFC Bank 2,256.25 -0.62
ITC 239.95 -0.35
HUL 1,804.80 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram