Centre to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore For Unfinished, Affordable and Middle-Income Housing, Announces FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also relaxed guidelines of the External Commercial Borrowings to facilitate financing of home buyers.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: In a boost to the ailing housing sector in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the creation of a special window to provide last-mile funding for stalled housing projects. "The objective is to focus on construction of unfinished units," she said.
The housing projects considered for the special window have been limited to non-NPA (Non Performing Assets) and non-NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) projects and worth positive in affordable and middle income category. "This will benefit roughly 3.5 lakh projects across the country," she added.
The government, on the lines of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, may contribute to the Rs 10,000 crore fund for the special window. The rest of the funds will be from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other institutions and private capital from banks, sovereign funds, etc.
According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the definition of affordable housing is categorised into three parts, as per the minimum area of habitation.
For the Economically Weaker Section, affordable housing is defined with an area of habitation between 300-500 sq ft. The Lower Income Groups have a minimum area of 500-600 sq ft, while Middle Income Groups are allotted between 600-1,200 sq ft.
The ministry provides basic amenities like sanitation, adequate water supply, and power, in addition to the provision of community spaces, parks, schools and healthcare facilities within the neighbourhood.
Among other announcements, Sitharaman also relaxed guidelines of External Commercial Borrowings to facilitate financing of home buyers. This will be done in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India which will help identify eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
In addition, the interest rate on House Building Advance will also be lowered and linked with the 10 year G Sec Yields.
"Government servants contribute to a major component of demand for houses. This will encourage more government servants to buy new houses," the minister said.
On the state of the economy, Sitharaman said revival signs are being seen in industrial production and fixed investment. Inflation has been kept under 4%, while several NBFCs are benefiting from partial credit guarantee schemes announced earlier, she added.
