SpiceJet Offers 4-day Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale, Fares Start at Rs 1,299
The four-day sale launched by SpiceJet on August 27 will be open till midnight August 31, whereas the travel period covered is till March 21, 2020.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday rolled out a 4-day 'Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale', offering one-way fares as low as Rs. 1,299 (all-inclusive) for travel to select destinations on its domestic network and Rs. 3,999 (all-inclusive) for travel to select destinations on its international network. The domestic carrier took to the micro-blogging site to announce the sale.
Making the announcement on Twitter, SpiceJet wrote, "Presenting SpiceJet’s Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale! Enjoy unbeatable airfares starting at ₹1299 (all-inclusive) for domestic & ₹ 3999 (all-inclusive) for international travel. Rush to http://spicejet.com or get the SpiceJet app now! Sale closes 30th August, 2019. T&C Apply."
Presenting SpiceJet’s Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale! Enjoy unbeatable airfares starting at ₹1299 (all-inclusive) for domestic & ₹ 3999 (all-inclusive) for international travel. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet app now! Sale closes 30th August, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/puGIHNUb8p— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 26, 2019
The four-day sale launched on August 27 will be open till midnight August 31, whereas the travel period covered is till March 21, 2020.
Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced that it will launch 12 new domestic flights effective from the first week of October 2019.
The airline has strengthened its operations by adding flight on Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Bengaluru routes.
According to the airline, all the new flights will be operational daily and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all these routes. The airline will introduce daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Aurangabad from October 8, reported IANS.
The budget-airline will shift its operations to the Indira Gandhi International Airport's T3 from T2 from September 5.
