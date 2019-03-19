LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SpiceJet Becomes First Indian Low-cost Airline to Join Global Grouping

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents more than 290 airlines, including Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SpiceJet Becomes First Indian Low-cost Airline to Join Global Grouping
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai/ New Delhi: SpiceJet has joined global airlines' grouping IATA as a member, becoming the first Indian low-cost carrier to get the membership.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents more than 290 airlines, including Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara.

The membership would help SpiceJet, which has ambitious expansion plans, to have codeshares and agreements with other carriers, the domestic airline said in a statement Tuesday.

SpiceJet has become the first Indian low-cost carrier to join the IATA as a member, it added.

"We are delighted to welcome SpiceJet as part of the 290 airlines in the IATA family. SpiceJet is the first Indian low-cost carrier to be an IATA member, and our fifth member in India," IATA Regional Vice-President for Asia Pacific Conrad Clifford said.

According to the statement, the IATA membership is significant on account of SpiceJet's plans for rapidly expanding its international footprint.

The membership allows the airline to "explore and grow its collaborations with international member airlines of IATA through interlining and code shares, enabling SpiceJet to seamlessly expand the network options for its passengers in future," it added.

"The membership will further enable us to inculcate global best practices and innovations... IATA also provides us a platform to closely work and collaborate with other airline members and expand our network through code shares and agreements with partner airlines," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

In December 2018, IATA Director-General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac told PTI that SpiceJet had requested to be a member of the grouping.

Recently, SpiceJet received IATA's Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,363.47 +268.40 ( +0.70%)

NIFTY 50

11,532.40 +70.20 ( +0.61%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,376.55 1.96
SBI 303.05 1.37
PNB 90.50 4.44
HDFC Bank 2,267.75 0.28
Axis Bank 760.90 1.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 326.90 2.83
Torrent Power 263.00 0.82
Eicher Motors 21,704.00 -2.55
Reliance 1,375.25 2.05
Axis Bank 761.00 1.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 327.60 2.99
HCL Tech 1,036.20 2.39
NTPC 134.90 1.97
Reliance 1,376.55 1.96
ITC 299.45 1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 299.40 2.45
NTPC 135.10 2.19
HCL Tech 1,034.60 2.18
Reliance 1,375.25 2.05
Bharti Airtel 336.65 1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 21,759.10 -2.21
JSW Steel 288.50 -2.19
Hero Motocorp 2,614.05 -2.08
Larsen 1,357.95 -1.52
Maruti Suzuki 6,825.20 -1.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,615.40 -2.10
Larsen 1,356.75 -1.60
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,981.00 -0.77
Coal India 243.10 -0.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram