Spicejet Flight Overshoots Runway in Maharashtra's Shirdi, Operations Hit

A SpiceJet plane overshot a runway at Maharashtra’s Shirdi airport on Monday afternoon. The airline has said that their operations have been hit.Shirdi Airport is located at Kakadi village, about 14 km South-west of the town of Shirdi in Maharashtra, India.All the passengers, however, had a providential escape, the source added. The number of passengers is not known immediately.Passengers are being deplaned through the normal procedure, an airline spokesperson said.The aircraft apparently touched down some 30-40 meters away from the landing spot and veered off the runway, the source explained.The airport, spread over 400 hectares, is owned by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company and was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 1, 2017.More details are awaited.(With PTI inputs)