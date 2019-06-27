Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'SpiceJet had Highest Number of Flyers Affected by Flight Cancellations from Jan to May'

In response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri presented the data that showed 70,060 SpiceJet passengers were affected due to flight cancellations from January to May.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'SpiceJet had Highest Number of Flyers Affected by Flight Cancellations from Jan to May'
(Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: SpiceJet had the highest number of passengers who were affected due to flight cancellations from January to May this year, according to the data presented by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Parliament on Thursday.

In response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Puri presented the data that showed 70,060 SpiceJet passengers were affected due to flight cancellations from January to May.

The data also showed that SpiceJet paid over Rs 1.27 crore as compensation to the affected passengers in the said period.

IndiGo stood at number two as 62,958 of its passengers were affected due to flight cancellations in the said period and the airline paid a total compensation amount of Rs 12.14 lakh to these passengers, the data showed.

As many as 50,920 passengers of Jet Airways were also affected due to flight cancellations in the said period, it showed. The beleaguered airline paid Rs 53.31 lakh as compensation to these passengers.

As Jet Airways ran out of funds, it shut down its operations on April 17. Before that, for weeks, the airline had been cancelling flights in high numbers as its aircraft were being taken back by the lessors due to non-payment of dues.

A total of 37,079 Air India passengers were affected due to flight cancellations in the January-May period and the national carrier paid Rs 89.4 lakh as compensation to these passengers, the data presented by Puri showed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,586.41 -5.67 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,841.55 -6.00 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 800.45 1.50
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HDFC Bank 2,462.30 -0.23
SBI 362.15 1.12
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,098.55 -0.13
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
Embassy Office 369.97 -0.01
Indiabulls Hsg 627.40 2.51
Asian Paints 1,361.90 0.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
M&M 657.90 2.24
ONGC 170.60 1.82
Eicher Motors 19,479.30 1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
M&M 658.50 2.37
ONGC 170.55 1.85
Axis Bank 800.35 1.44
HDFC 2,194.45 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 701.95 -2.25
Adani Ports 406.50 -2.04
UPL 943.50 -1.56
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HCL Tech 1,062.75 -1.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.85 -1.52
HCL Tech 1,064.00 -1.52
ITC 273.55 -1.37
Infosys 730.85 -1.19
Power Grid Corp 207.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram