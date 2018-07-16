English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Spicejet in Talks with Planemakers Over Long-Haul Options
Ajay Singh, Chairman of Spicejet, said during the Farnborough Airshow that the airlines would dearly like to take passengers to Europe and the United States.
Ajay Singh, Chairman of Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet, speaks with the media before the landing of an amphibious seaplane from Japan's Setouchi Holdings in the Arabian Sea as part of a demonstration by SpiceJet in Mumbai, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS
Farnborough, England: Indian budget airline Spicejet is in talks with aircraft makers over planes that would help its ambitions to fly long-haul, the carrier's chairman said on Monday.
"We would dearly like to take passengers to Europe and the United States," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of Spicejet, said at an airline panel during the Farnborough Airshow.
"The question is the cost. Can we put enough seats in to get some of the advantages of short-haul low cost? Is there a model out there that we can use?"
"We are exploring that and hope we have some answers soon. We are talking to aircraft manufacturers and let's see if we can build something out," he added.
The rise of low-cost long-haul travelling has been led by Asian carriers such as AirAsia, as well as Norwegian Air Shuttle across the Atlantic, although it remains to be seen whether it can be profitable in the long run.
Gus Kelly, the CEO of Dublin-based lessor AerCap, agreed that one of the big questions with opting for low-cost long-haul was the seating arrangement - namely, whether the airline should invest millions in adding a premium class that they might not be able to sell for a high enough price, or stick to a plane with lots of economy seats.
"Someone will get this right," Kelly said, adding the takeover interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle from IAG was maybe an indication that Norwegian was getting it right.
Spicejet's Singh said there was a clear place for low-cost long-haul.
"Clearly the market exists from countries like India. In the future, I think this will be the fastest growing market in the world, especially for medium to long-haul," he said.
Also Watch
"We would dearly like to take passengers to Europe and the United States," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of Spicejet, said at an airline panel during the Farnborough Airshow.
"The question is the cost. Can we put enough seats in to get some of the advantages of short-haul low cost? Is there a model out there that we can use?"
"We are exploring that and hope we have some answers soon. We are talking to aircraft manufacturers and let's see if we can build something out," he added.
The rise of low-cost long-haul travelling has been led by Asian carriers such as AirAsia, as well as Norwegian Air Shuttle across the Atlantic, although it remains to be seen whether it can be profitable in the long run.
Gus Kelly, the CEO of Dublin-based lessor AerCap, agreed that one of the big questions with opting for low-cost long-haul was the seating arrangement - namely, whether the airline should invest millions in adding a premium class that they might not be able to sell for a high enough price, or stick to a plane with lots of economy seats.
"Someone will get this right," Kelly said, adding the takeover interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle from IAG was maybe an indication that Norwegian was getting it right.
Spicejet's Singh said there was a clear place for low-cost long-haul.
"Clearly the market exists from countries like India. In the future, I think this will be the fastest growing market in the world, especially for medium to long-haul," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,332.85
|+15.45
|+1.17
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.95
|-225.90
|-9.74
|ICICI Bank
|259.25
|-8.50
|-3.17
|HDFC
|1,991.20
|+18.70
|+0.95
|Reliance
|1,076.20
|-23.60
|-2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JTEKT India
|98.15
|+2.45
|+2.56
|Infosys
|1,333.05
|+23.95
|+1.83
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,089.15
|-228.30
|-9.85
|PC Jeweller
|88.90
|-31.05
|-25.89
|Tata Steel
|519.30
|-38.85
|-6.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|657.30
|+16.25
|+2.53
|NTPC
|155.60
|+2.65
|+1.73
|Infosys
|1,332.85
|+15.45
|+1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,137.55
|+11.10
|+0.99
|HDFC
|1,991.20
|+18.70
|+0.95
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.95
|-225.90
|-9.74
|Tata Steel
|519.25
|-39.35
|-7.04
|Lupin
|818.15
|-47.45
|-5.48
|Sun Pharma
|533.95
|-25.80
|-4.61
|Tata Motors
|252.10
|-11.50
|-4.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|519.30
|-38.85
|-6.96
|Tata Motors
|251.55
|-12.60
|-4.77
|Sun Pharma
|532.95
|-26.20
|-4.69
|Bharti Airtel
|346.20
|-11.85
|-3.31
|ICICI Bank
|259.30
|-8.75
|-3.26
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This 17-Yr-Old is Prepping to be The First Human to Step on Mars
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert