SpiceJet, IndiGo Add New Flights in Summer Schedule

: Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo on Friday announced the expansion of their networks with each airline adding six new flights.SpiceJet said its six new flights include direct service to Bangkok from Mumbai, the introduction of a regional service on Hyderabad-Kishangarh routes, besides additional services to Chennai-Varanasi and Kolkata from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.SpiceJet is the first domestic budget carrier to start services to Bangkok from the country's financial capital, the airline said in a statement, adding the new flight will be operational from May 17.All the new domestic flights will start on April 18.SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on both the international and domestic routes, it said.IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.IndiGo continues to strengthen its domestic connectivity with new flights between Kolkata, Allahabad, Raipur and Jabalpur, while developing regional hubs at Allahabad and Kolkata, it said.The new routes, effective June 22, will be serviced by regional jets ATR, it added. PTI