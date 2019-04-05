English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet, IndiGo Add New Flights in Summer Schedule
IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.
Representative Image
Loading...
Mumbai: Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo on Friday announced the expansion of their networks with each airline adding six new flights.
SpiceJet said its six new flights include direct service to Bangkok from Mumbai, the introduction of a regional service on Hyderabad-Kishangarh routes, besides additional services to Chennai-Varanasi and Kolkata from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.
SpiceJet is the first domestic budget carrier to start services to Bangkok from the country's financial capital, the airline said in a statement, adding the new flight will be operational from May 17.
All the new domestic flights will start on April 18.
SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on both the international and domestic routes, it said.
IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.
IndiGo continues to strengthen its domestic connectivity with new flights between Kolkata, Allahabad, Raipur and Jabalpur, while developing regional hubs at Allahabad and Kolkata, it said.
The new routes, effective June 22, will be serviced by regional jets ATR, it added. PTI
SpiceJet said its six new flights include direct service to Bangkok from Mumbai, the introduction of a regional service on Hyderabad-Kishangarh routes, besides additional services to Chennai-Varanasi and Kolkata from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.
SpiceJet is the first domestic budget carrier to start services to Bangkok from the country's financial capital, the airline said in a statement, adding the new flight will be operational from May 17.
All the new domestic flights will start on April 18.
SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on both the international and domestic routes, it said.
IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.
IndiGo continues to strengthen its domestic connectivity with new flights between Kolkata, Allahabad, Raipur and Jabalpur, while developing regional hubs at Allahabad and Kolkata, it said.
The new routes, effective June 22, will be serviced by regional jets ATR, it added. PTI
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|903.05
|0.55
|Dewan Housing
|163.50
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,353.90
|0.06
|Yes Bank
|266.85
|-0.45
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|534.00
|2.28
|Infosys
|756.25
|1.07
|Dewan Housing
|163.80
|10.19
|Reliance
|1,355.10
|0.15
|Larsen
|1,373.55
|0.34
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|549.30
|3.51
|UltraTechCement
|4,190.40
|2.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,114.20
|2.46
|Vedanta
|191.70
|2.40
|Eicher Motors
|20,980.30
|2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|548.35
|3.36
|Vedanta
|191.60
|2.38
|Bajaj Finance
|3,108.55
|2.20
|TCS
|2,051.45
|1.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.45
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,994.05
|-1.57
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.53
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Zee Entertain
|411.50
|-1.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.40
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|317.00
|-1.46
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.05
|-0.78
|NTPC
|134.45
|-0.70
|Sun Pharma
|462.70
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- BCCI Ombudsman to Reconsider Quantum of Punishment for Sreesanth: SC
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results