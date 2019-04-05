LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SpiceJet, IndiGo Add New Flights in Summer Schedule

IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SpiceJet, IndiGo Add New Flights in Summer Schedule
Representative Image
Loading...
Mumbai: Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo on Friday announced the expansion of their networks with each airline adding six new flights.

SpiceJet said its six new flights include direct service to Bangkok from Mumbai, the introduction of a regional service on Hyderabad-Kishangarh routes, besides additional services to Chennai-Varanasi and Kolkata from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.

SpiceJet is the first domestic budget carrier to start services to Bangkok from the country's financial capital, the airline said in a statement, adding the new flight will be operational from May 17.

All the new domestic flights will start on April 18.

SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on both the international and domestic routes, it said.

IndiGo said in a statement it will operate four of the six new flights on regional routes, connecting Allahabad with Kolkata and Raipur.

IndiGo continues to strengthen its domestic connectivity with new flights between Kolkata, Allahabad, Raipur and Jabalpur, while developing regional hubs at Allahabad and Kolkata, it said.

The new routes, effective June 22, will be serviced by regional jets ATR, it added. PTI
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,862.23 +177.51 ( +0.46%)

NIFTY 50

11,665.95 +67.95 ( +0.59%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 903.05 0.55
Dewan Housing 163.50 9.81
Reliance 1,353.90 0.06
Yes Bank 266.85 -0.45
SBI 317.05 -1.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 534.00 2.28
Infosys 756.25 1.07
Dewan Housing 163.80 10.19
Reliance 1,355.10 0.15
Larsen 1,373.55 0.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 549.30 3.51
UltraTechCement 4,190.40 2.71
Bajaj Finance 3,114.20 2.46
Vedanta 191.70 2.40
Eicher Motors 20,980.30 2.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 548.35 3.36
Vedanta 191.60 2.38
Bajaj Finance 3,108.55 2.20
TCS 2,051.45 1.84
IndusInd Bank 1,764.45 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,994.05 -1.57
Power Grid Corp 196.30 -1.53
SBI 317.05 -1.48
Zee Entertain 411.50 -1.39
Hero Motocorp 2,618.40 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 317.00 -1.46
Power Grid Corp 196.30 -1.46
Hero Motocorp 2,617.05 -0.78
NTPC 134.45 -0.70
Sun Pharma 462.70 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram