Book Flight Tickets Starting at Rs 987 as SpiceJet Launches Sale with Domestic Airfares Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Spicejet, India's budget airline, has launched its Spring Season Sale on Thursday that offers domestic tickets at a starting price of Rs 987 (all-inclusive) and international tickets from Rs 3,699 onwards. The discounted prices can be availed on bookings made from March 12 to 15, 2020 for travel till February 28, 2021.

SpiceJet said that the offer is applicable on bookings made for 14-days out across all channels. The discount will be applicable on one-way fares only, and can't be combined with any other offer and would not be applicable on group bookings, the airline added.

The airline said limited inventory is available under the offer on first-come-first-served basis. Notably, fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges.

Customers will additionally be getting a meal (vegetarian sandwich) and preferred seat free on booking tickets under the Spring Season Sale.

During the Spring Season Sale, customers can also get flat 50% discount on SpiceJet’s add-on services like SpiceMax, Hot Meals, Preferred Seats, You 1st, Priority Check-in etc. Also, Standard Chartered Bank Credit or Debit cardholders can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 with free priority check-in while booking tickets under the offer

“Sale alert! Fly domestic for Rs 987 and international for Rs 3699 only! Get extra 50% off on add-ons with promo code ADDON50, and up to Rs 1,000 off on bookings made with Standard Chartered debit and credit cards with promo code SCB1000,” SpiceJet said on its official Twitter handle.

SpiceJet’s sale comes at a time when airfares have crashed worldwide amid large-scale flight cancellations after the coronavirus outbreak. SpiceJet shares were trading nearly 17% lower at Rs 50.20 at 10:10 am on Thursday.