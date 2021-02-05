SpiceJet Loaders On Strike at Mumbai Airport Over Salary Cuts, Baggage Delivery Disturbed

SpiceJet loaders went on strike at Mumbai airport due to continued salary cut, sources informed CNBC-TV18, adding that the strike led to delay in baggage delivery at arrivals since Friday morning.

“The loaders have gone on strike since 6 am today. There is no one to unload the baggage from the cargo hold, leading to a massive delay of luggage arrival to the baggage belt,” a person privy to the information said.

It has also been learnt that the Mumbai airport is trying to ensure that the SpiceJet flights arrive at aerobridges so that the delay in baggage delivery can be reduced. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi.

“In fact, some drivers of the loading vehicles have also gone on strike,” another source told CNBC-TV18, adding that the main grievance of the staff is that they are being paid just 50 percent of their salaries since several months and there is no assurance on when the salaries will be reinstated to pre-Covid levels.