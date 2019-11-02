SpiceJet Promoter Ajay Singh Pledges 2.78 Percent Shares
These shares, which account for 2.78 per cent shareholding, have been pledged to 'secure a credit facility obtained by SpiceJet'.
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: SpiceJet promoter and chief Ajay Singh has pledged around 2.78 per cent shares towards securing a credit facility for the airline.
A total of 1.67 crore shares were pledged in favour of IDFC First Bank Ltd on October 24, according to a filing submitted by the carrier to the BSE on Saturday.
These shares, which account for 2.78 per cent shareholding, have been pledged to "secure a credit facility obtained by SpiceJet", it added.
With the latest pledge of shares, a total of 26.32 per cent shareholding of Singh is now encumbered.
Individually, he has a stake of 50.75 per cent in the company, as per the filing.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.40
|Zee Entertain
|309.50
|18.76
|SBI
|313.55
|0.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.60
|5.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,379.85
|5.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.46
|Zee Entertain
|309.50
|18.67
|HDFC
|2,128.55
|-0.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.55
|5.78
|ICICI Bank
|462.10
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|309.50
|18.76
|Bharti Infratel
|202.45
|6.72
|IndusInd Bank
|1,379.85
|5.08
|Tata Steel
|399.50
|4.98
|JSW Steel
|237.60
|4.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,379.45
|5.18
|Tata Steel
|399.85
|5.09
|Vedanta
|152.90
|3.10
|ONGC
|144.40
|2.01
|Axis Bank
|748.30
|1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.40
|TCS
|2,200.90
|-3.03
|IOC
|142.65
|-2.83
|M&M
|589.75
|-2.75
|Eicher Motors
|21,976.15
|-2.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.46
|TCS
|2,202.05
|-3.00
|M&M
|589.05
|-2.81
|Asian Paints
|1,769.50
|-2.28
|Tata Motors
|174.90
|-1.58
