SpiceJet Reports Profit of Rs 73.2 Crore in its December Quarter
SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline has done remarkably well in the latest quarter, despite a substantial profit hit from the grounding of MAX aircraft.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore for the three months ended December.
"This profit is after a non-cash forex charge on account of Ind AS 116 of Rs 75.9 crore without which the profit would have been Rs 149.1 crore," the airline said in a release. Ind AS 116 or Indian Accounting Standard 116 pertains to leases. In the 2018 December quarter, the carrier recorded a profit of Rs 55.1 crore.
Operational revenue in the latest December quarter climbed 47 per cent to Rs 3,647.1 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 2,486.8 crore.
SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline has done remarkably well in the latest quarter, despite a substantial profit hit from the grounding of MAX aircraft.
Last year, Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide in the wake of two fatal crashes involving the aircraft.
"We were expecting the MAX to return to service by January 2020 but that hasn't happened.The continued grounding and the delay in its return to service has undoubtedly hit our growth plans adversely and resulted in inefficient operations and increased costs," Singh said.
SpiceJet is the only domestic carrier having MAX aircraft in its fleet. The budget airline grounded 13 such planes in March last year. Singh said the airline expects to grow profitably, while maintaining a tight control over costs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndiGrid InvIT
|96.79
|0.30
|Godrej Agrovet
|520.30
|-6.45
|Reliance
|1,486.65
|0.86
|Avenue Supermar
|2,401.25
|-5.55
|Bharti Airtel
|565.10
|4.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|565.10
|4.69
|HCL Tech
|621.40
|1.42
|ICICI Bank
|545.85
|0.90
|Reliance
|1,486.65
|0.86
|Tech Mahindra
|833.95
|0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,176.35
|-4.38
|Power Grid Corp
|184.15
|-3.26
|SBI
|319.55
|-2.41
|Hero Motocorp
|2,355.00
|-2.24
|NTPC
|112.80
|-2.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- E-Cigarettes Banned Across All Indian Airports and Aircrafts - Aviation Security Regulator
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster
- Democrat Pres Candidate Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Takes a 'Meme' Turn
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire