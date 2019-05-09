SpiceJet Second Low-Cost Carrier to Offer Business Class After GoAir

: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet is entering the full-service segment offering business class tickets on select domestic routes from May 11, becoming the second budget carrier to do so after GoAir. The Wadia group-owned GoAir was the first domestic no-frills carrier to introduce business class way back in October 2008.To begin with, SpiceJet will offer business class on some of its Boeing 737s to be operated from destinations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Srinagar, a statement said.The move comes after the airline leased some of the Boeing 737s from the grounded Jet Airways and entered into a code-share pact with Gulf carrier Emirates which is a full-service operator.Jet's entire Boeing fleet, including the narrow-body B737s, and some of which are being leased by other domestic airlines, has business and economy class configurations.At present, SpiceJet is operating nine of the Jet Airways B737s on lease, according to an airline official, and a few more are expected to join its fleet soon.As part of the business class offering, SpiceJet will also provide complimentary lounge access, higher baggage allowance, meals & beverages, priority services to passengers, the release said.The airline will have lounges at Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Kochi airports, besides dedicated check-in counters. It is planning to have lounges at other airports as well.Business class passengers will be get 30 kg free baggage besides 10 kg of cabin baggage, the airline said. "There is huge demand for business class and we believe that our business class product business-SpiceBiz-- with right pricing will be in demand," SpiceJet chairman AjaySingh was quoted as saying.