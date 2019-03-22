LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SpiceJet Seeks Planes from Other Sources after India Grounds 737 MAX Fleet

The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India's aviation watchdog due to safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people earlier this month.

Reuters

Updated:March 22, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.

The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week.
