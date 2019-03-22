English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet Seeks Planes from Other Sources after India Grounds 737 MAX Fleet
The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India's aviation watchdog due to safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people earlier this month.
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.
The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week.
The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week.
