LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SpiceJet Shares Zoom Over 9% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG Aircraft

On the traded volume front, 59.71 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the morning trade.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SpiceJet Shares Zoom Over 9% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG Aircraft
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of SpiceJet zoomed over 9 per cent on Friday after the airline announced it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, a move that will help in bringing down flight cancellations.

The scrip jumped 9.43 per cent to Rs 110.80 on the BSE.

On the traded volume front, 59.71 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the morning trade.

The announcement comes at a time when airfares have been on an upswing across India for the last few weeks due to a sharp decline in the number of flights, primarily caused by grounding of around 90 per cent of cash-strapped Jet Airways' 119-aircraft fleet.

SpiceJet grounded 12 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in March over safety concerns following an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

"SpiceJet will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to import the aircraft," the airline said.

Under dry lease, the lessor provides the airline with the aircraft but without any crew member, while under wet lease, the lessor provides the aircraft along with complete crew.

Meanwhile, other listed airlines -- InterGlobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) -- were also trading with gains of up to 1 per cent on the BSE.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,694.35 +87.34 ( +0.23%)

NIFTY 50

11,617.65 +20.95 ( +0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.25 14.84
Reliance 1,342.80 -0.30
Maruti Suzuki 7,316.40 1.79
Yes Bank 267.75 -0.48
TCS 2,016.60 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 303.15 2.31
SpiceJet 110.95 9.58
Axis Bank 761.05 1.20
PC Jeweller 110.30 15.20
Reliance 1,343.75 -0.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 355.30 3.68
ITC 303.30 2.33
Maruti Suzuki 7,318.25 1.81
Cipla 554.75 1.82
Adani Ports 385.65 1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 303.20 2.33
Maruti Suzuki 7,310.00 1.82
Axis Bank 761.05 1.20
Asian Paints 1,438.80 1.14
Hero Motocorp 2,633.45 1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 341.00 -1.54
IOC 155.80 -1.36
Indiabulls Hsg 836.50 -1.10
Larsen 1,360.40 -1.28
Hindalco 209.05 -1.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 341.05 -1.86
Larsen 1,361.70 -1.17
Bajaj Finance 3,022.35 -0.87
HCL Tech 1,080.50 -0.78
Tata Motors 216.50 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram