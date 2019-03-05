English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet to Add 12 New Flights, to Launch Hyderabad-Colombo Service
Expanding its footprint on the regional connectivity scheme Udan routes, SpiceJet will launch services on six new flights on the Kishangarh-Ahmedabad, Lakhimpur-Guwahati and Jaipur-Amritsar routes, the airline said in a statement.
File image of SpiceJet aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced connecting Hyderabad with Colombo along with the launch of 11 other new direct flights on domestic routes from March 31 onwards.
The Hyderabad-Colombo route, the first by any domestic carrier, will commence from April 15 and operate on all days except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, SpiceJet said in a release.
"Our new flight to Colombo reinforces our commitment to strengthening the network between India and Sri Lanka. We see tremendous potential in this sector for both leisure and business travelers," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.
With the launch of its services between Hyderabad and Colombo, SpiceJet will connect the Sri Lankan capital with three direct flights from India, the release said. It currently connects the city with single daily frequencies from Chennai and Madurai each.
Expanding its footprint on the regional connectivity scheme Udan routes, SpiceJet will launch services on six new flights on the Kishangarh-Ahmedabad, Lakhimpur-Guwahati and Jaipur-Amritsar routes, it said.
These routes were awarded to the airline under the third round of the Udan scheme.
At present, SpiceJet operates 23 flights under Udan scheme. The Gurugram-based airline will also launch four new daily direct flights connecting Chennai with Patna and Surat to penetrate further in the southern market, it said.
SpiceJet will deploy its regional jet Bombardier Q-400 to cater to Udan routes while flights on Hyderabad-Colombo and domestic routes will be operated by Boeing 737-800, as per the release.
SpiceJet sees huge demand to and from Kishangarh and Lakhimpur and has therefore augmented connectivity from these cities, it said adding currently Kishangarh and Lakhimpur are connected with Delhi and Kolkata, respectively.
