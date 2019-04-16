SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SpiceJet to Add Five More 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to Fleet

The 90-seater variant is part of SpiceJet's second purchase order for up to 50 Q400 turboprops placed in September 2017 worth USD 1.7 billion.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SpiceJet to Add Five More 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to Fleet
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet Tuesday said it plans to expand its regional jet fleet to 32 aircraft by adding five more 90-seater Bombardier Q400s.

The move is aimed at augmenting capacity in the domestic markets especially on regional routes, following the near collapse of Jet Airways, which has resulted in
massive surge in air fares besides mismatch in demand and supply amid peak travel season.

Three of these planes will join the fleet in the next ten days while the remaining two will be inducted by June, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based no-frills carrier had last week announced dry leasing of 16 Boeing 737-800 NG for the carrier.

"As part of our efforts to augment capacity and minimise passenger inconvenience, SpiceJet will induct five more Q400s in addition to the 16 B737s we announced last
week," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

The sudden reduction of aviation capacity should in no way hamper air connectivity to the smaller towns and cities of India and as the country's largest regional operator, SpiceJet will make all possible efforts in this direction, Singh said.

The 90-seater variant is part of SpiceJet's second purchase order for up to 50 Q400 turboprops placed in September 2017 worth USD 1.7 billion. Spicejet has already inducted five planes as part of this order.

It also operates a 78-seater variant of the same aircraft.

SpiceJet operates 516 average daily flights to 60 destinations, including 51 domestic and 9 international ones.

The airline has a fleet of 48 Boeing 737, 27 Bombardier Q-400s and one B737 freighter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,275.64 +369.80 ( +0.95%)

NIFTY 50

11,787.15 +96.80 ( +0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.95 15.79
Coal India 251.60 0.64
Polycab 654.80 21.71
Interglobe Avi 1,581.90 7.08
TCS 2,131.80 0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 132.70 11.19
PC Jeweller 146.00 15.64
Polycab 655.00 21.75
Bajaj Finance 3,031.40 0.29
Jet Airways 241.85 -7.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.15 3.79
ICICI Bank 407.00 3.63
Titan Company 1,120.05 2.74
ONGC 160.45 2.56
Adani Ports 395.65 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.85 3.96
ICICI Bank 406.80 3.58
ONGC 160.45 2.49
Larsen 1,382.50 1.82
Maruti Suzuki 7,464.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 280.90 -2.36
Cipla 559.35 -1.23
GAIL 351.60 -0.69
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.61
Tata Motors 230.50 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.63
Infosys 723.85 -0.39
Tata Motors 230.55 -0.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram