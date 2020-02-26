Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

SpiceJet to Start 11 New Flights from March 29 Including Srinagar-Mumbai Non-Stop Route

On an average, the budget carrier operates 600 daily flights to 63 destinations, including 54 domestic ones.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SpiceJet to Start 11 New Flights from March 29 Including Srinagar-Mumbai Non-Stop Route
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: SpiceJet will launch 11 new domestic flights, including on Srinagar-Mumbai route, from March, according to a release. There would be non-stop flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes. Besides, there would be additional frequencies on Mumbai-Rajkot, Delhi-Dharamshala and Bengaluru-Vijayawada sectors. Among others, there would be two new flights on the Jalandhar-Jaipur-Jalandhar route under the regional connectivity scheme.

In the release, the airline said 11 new flights are scheduled to commence operations from March 29. "All the new flights introduced will be operational daily except the flight on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru route which will operate on all days except Wednesdays. "The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes," it added.

Recently, the airline announced launching 20 new domestic flights starting operations from March 29. On an average, the budget carrier operates 600 daily flights to 63 destinations, including 54 domestic ones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 561.15 -1.01
India Cements 104.60 19.95
Page Industries 22,084.00 -2.63
Maruti Suzuki 6,237.60 -2.73
HDFC Bank 1,199.65 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 328.25 0.51
HUL 2,240.95 0.38
HCL Tech 584.00 0.23
Axis Bank 729.75 0.12
Asian Paints 1,826.55 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 374.60 -3.60
Tata Motors 144.50 -3.57
Maruti Suzuki 6,237.60 -2.73
Larsen 1,211.45 -2.49
Hero Motocorp 2,141.15 -1.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram