SpiceJet to Start 11 New Flights from March 29 Including Srinagar-Mumbai Non-Stop Route
On an average, the budget carrier operates 600 daily flights to 63 destinations, including 54 domestic ones.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: SpiceJet will launch 11 new domestic flights, including on Srinagar-Mumbai route, from March, according to a release. There would be non-stop flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes. Besides, there would be additional frequencies on Mumbai-Rajkot, Delhi-Dharamshala and Bengaluru-Vijayawada sectors. Among others, there would be two new flights on the Jalandhar-Jaipur-Jalandhar route under the regional connectivity scheme.
In the release, the airline said 11 new flights are scheduled to commence operations from March 29. "All the new flights introduced will be operational daily except the flight on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru route which will operate on all days except Wednesdays. "The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes," it added.
Recently, the airline announced launching 20 new domestic flights starting operations from March 29. On an average, the budget carrier operates 600 daily flights to 63 destinations, including 54 domestic ones.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|561.15
|-1.01
|India Cements
|104.60
|19.95
|Page Industries
|22,084.00
|-2.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,237.60
|-2.73
|HDFC Bank
|1,199.65
|-0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|328.25
|0.51
|HUL
|2,240.95
|0.38
|HCL Tech
|584.00
|0.23
|Axis Bank
|729.75
|0.12
|Asian Paints
|1,826.55
|0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|374.60
|-3.60
|Tata Motors
|144.50
|-3.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,237.60
|-2.73
|Larsen
|1,211.45
|-2.49
|Hero Motocorp
|2,141.15
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamal Haasan Should Apologise to Tamil Star Rekha For 'Unplanned Kiss' in Film, Say Netizens
- Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Says He Borrowed Money for Audition
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
- Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Death Certificate Issued to Deceased Unnao Man Wishes Him a 'Bright Future' Ahead