Sri Lanka Seeks At Least $1.9 Million Damage From Owner Of Fire-hit Tanker

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking at least 340 million rupees ($1.89 million) from the owners of the stricken supertanker New Diamond for assistance rendered to the vessel since it caught fire on Sept. 3, the coordinating officer to its attorney general said.

Nishara Jayaratne said the cost is for services provided by various departments including the Sri Lankan navy, Ports Authority and its marine environment protection authority up until Sept. 15.

The vessel is still in Sri Lankan waters although the fire was completely doused last week.

