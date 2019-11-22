Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SSC CGL Registration 2019: Application for Combined Graduate Exam Ends on Nov 25, Apply on ssc.nic.in

All the candidates are requested to keep the required documents handy before applying for SSC CGL 2019 Exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
SSC CGL Registration 2019: Application for Combined Graduate Exam Ends on Nov 25, Apply on ssc.nic.in
Representative image.

SSC CGL Registration 2019 l The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon end the online registration process for its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019-2020. As per the official notification by SSC CGL, the online registration for SSC CGL 2019-20 is due to end on November 25, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancy can fill the SSC CGL 2019 application form on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in (https://ssc.nic.in/).

All the candidates are requested to keep the required documents handy before applying for SSC CGL 2019 Exam. The eligibility criteria and other details were mentioned in the official notification published by the Staff Selection Commission on the time of the vacancy announcement. If the candidate is found outside the eligibility criteria, he/she will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

SSC CGL Registration 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates interested to apply for SSC CGL 2019 Exam can fill the forms in five age groups (18 to 27 years, 20 to 27 years, 20 to 30 years, 30 to 32 years and up to 32 years; age limit as of 1 January 2020). The candidates will fill up vacancies in various governmental departments and organisations for Group B and Group C officers.

SSC CGL Registration 2019-20: How to apply

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to ‘Apply’ icon and select on CGL Registration

Step 3: On the new tab, fill in the required details and register

Step 4: Pay the fees and submit your application

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, download and save your application form.

