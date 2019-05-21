English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission to Release Constable GD Result on this Date at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission, which is also called as SSC, will allow the candidates to download the SSC Constable 2019 Result from its webpage by placing an active URL on the said result date.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SSC Constable GD Result 2019| The Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 or SSC Constable Result 2019 for General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen in GD in Assam Rifles tentatively on May 31.
The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 will be published at the Staff Selection Commission or SSC’s official website www. ssc.nic.in. According to reports, the SSC Constable GD 2019 Result will be declared either on May 31 on June 21. If the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 is not declared on May 31, then, the final deadline is June 21.
The Staff Selection Commission, which is also called as SSC, will allow the candidates to download the SSC Constable 2019 Result from its webpage by placing an active URL on the said result date.
How to download SSC Constable 2019 GD Result
1- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission www.ssc.nic.in
2- Search for a tab saying SSC Constable GD Result
3- Click on it
4- On the new window, provided the required details
5- Submit your details
6-Your SSC Constable 2019 GD Result will be displayed
The Staff Selection Commission is a Central government agency, which conducts entrance exam for recruitment of shortlisted candidates in government sector. The SSC GD Constable online exam was held from February 11 to March 11 and the SSC Constable Answer Key 2019 was released on May 1.
Candidates who will qualify the SSC Constable 2019 Result will be eligible to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). These shortlisted candidates will then be participating in the Medical Examination (DME) round.
The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 will be published at the Staff Selection Commission or SSC’s official website www. ssc.nic.in. According to reports, the SSC Constable GD 2019 Result will be declared either on May 31 on June 21. If the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 is not declared on May 31, then, the final deadline is June 21.
The Staff Selection Commission, which is also called as SSC, will allow the candidates to download the SSC Constable 2019 Result from its webpage by placing an active URL on the said result date.
How to download SSC Constable 2019 GD Result
1- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission www.ssc.nic.in
2- Search for a tab saying SSC Constable GD Result
3- Click on it
4- On the new window, provided the required details
5- Submit your details
6-Your SSC Constable 2019 GD Result will be displayed
The Staff Selection Commission is a Central government agency, which conducts entrance exam for recruitment of shortlisted candidates in government sector. The SSC GD Constable online exam was held from February 11 to March 11 and the SSC Constable Answer Key 2019 was released on May 1.
Candidates who will qualify the SSC Constable 2019 Result will be eligible to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). These shortlisted candidates will then be participating in the Medical Examination (DME) round.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,343.90
|1.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.55
|-0.37
|HDFC
|2,127.10
|0.22
|SBI
|337.35
|-2.13
|Bajaj Finance
|3,383.15
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,341.30
|1.19
|SBI
|337.40
|-2.09
|HDFC Bank
|2,419.15
|-0.57
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.25
|0.02
|Tata Motors
|174.95
|-7.92
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,675.95
|3.34
|Bharti Infratel
|277.80
|3.06
|Britannia
|2,852.80
|1.84
|Reliance
|1,343.90
|1.36
|Titan Company
|1,246.55
|1.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|177.90
|-6.44
|BPCL
|372.60
|-4.90
|Zee Entertain
|348.20
|-3.94
|Adani Ports
|388.60
|-2.87
|IOC
|153.35
|-2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|174.95
|-7.92
|Tata Steel
|472.30
|-2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.00
|-2.05
|SBI
|337.40
|-2.09
|Yes Bank
|140.90
|-1.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- F1 Champion Niki Lauda (1949-2019): Know About the Daring Racer from Hollywood Film Rush
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Moeen Ali Urges Fans to Treat Warner and Smith 'Decently'
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results