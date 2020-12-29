Stamps on Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi Due to Violation of Norms by Customers: India Post

India Post on Tuesday said customers violated norms to get stamps featuring underworld don Chhota Rajan and slain gangster Munna Bajrangi. Twelve stamps each of Rajan and Bajrangi were printed under the 'My Stamp' scheme, which was launched by the department a few years ago. Under the scheme, customers can get stamps printed with photograph of himself, family member, friends or relatives, on occasions like birthdays, retirement and greetings.

The Department of Posts said that customers have to sign a declaration stating that the photograph submitted does not contravene the law or erode any moral values of the society and are not against the interest of any third party, country or India Post. In particular, the image shall not contain or imply or suggest anything illegal, offensive, insulting or immoral, anything dishonest, deceptive or unpatriotic, any religious or political content.

"In this (My Stamp on alleged criminals) case, the above conditions have been breached by the customer. In the application form also, no declaration has been given by the customer about the photographs he submitted," India Post said in a statement. It added that all the concerned have been advised to follow the instructions to avoid such occurrences in future.

Pictures of Rajan and Bajrangi were printed in Kanpur under 'My Stamp'.