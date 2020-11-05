News18 Logo

StanChart Moves To Permanent Flexible Working

StanChart Moves To Permanent Flexible Working

Standard Chartered will make permanent the flexible working arrangements for most employees that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday.

LONDON: Standard Chartered will make permanent the flexible working arrangements for most employees that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday.

The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank said it aims for around 50% of its markets, comprising around 70% or 60,000 of its employees, to be able to adopt hybrid working patterns by the end of 2021.

That would mean those staff can choose to work entirely at home, entirely in offices or a mix of both.

  • First Published: November 05, 2020, 22:15 IST
