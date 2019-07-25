Startek Names Rajiv Ahuja as New Global COO After 2 Top Executives Quit
Rajiv Ahuja previously served at Convergys as the senior vice president and country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan.
File image of Startek.
Startek Inc., a global service provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, appointed Rajiv Ahuja as its new global chief operating officer (COO) after two of its previous COOs decided to quit the company.
Rajiv Ahuja will assume responsibility for global operations and customer success with immediate effect as Pete Martino, COO of the Americas and Philippines, and Sandeep Gulati, COO of APAC and South Africa, will leave Startek to pursue other interests.
Rajiv Ahuja previously served at Convergys as the senior vice president and country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan. Prior to Convergys, Ahuja was associated with Aegis for 12 years in various leadership roles, most recently as president of the ASEAN and ANZ regions. Earlier in his career, Ahuja held senior roles in operations and customer support for AOL, Dell and VCustomer.
“These organizational changes are the next step in the evolution of our company, and the addition of Rajiv brings a proven leader with a strong background to our executive team,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president and global CEO of Startek, adding: “We believe Rajiv’s wealth of knowledge will enable Startek to continue delivering best-in-class performance with a client-centric focus and further instill a purpose-driven, tech-enabled, and collaborative culture.”
Rajiv Ahuja also commented on his appointment: “Startek’s strategy has never been more compelling, with a culture focused on being passionate about our clients’ brands and delivering exceptional customer experiences. I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.”
Startek, which provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to companies around the world across a range of industries, operates under the Startek and Aegis brands. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,004.00
|-5.34
|Yes Bank
|86.40
|-3.08
|HDFC Bank
|2,295.55
|0.64
|Reliance
|1,243.25
|-1.26
|Shriram Trans
|961.75
|3.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,005.00
|-5.25
|Page Industries
|18,934.30
|0.94
|Yes Bank
|86.45
|-3.03
|Reliance
|1,243.45
|-1.22
|Shriram Trans
|962.00
|3.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|538.65
|3.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.80
|2.41
|Zee Entertain
|390.60
|2.90
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,651.00
|2.00
|Bharti Infratel
|268.05
|1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.15
|2.40
|Sun Pharma
|432.00
|1.48
|Power Grid Corp
|212.25
|1.19
|Bajaj Auto
|2,549.00
|1.05
|Vedanta
|167.50
|1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,000.70
|-5.45
|Tata Motors
|145.45
|-3.83
|Yes Bank
|86.45
|-3.03
|Coal India
|212.35
|-2.08
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,871.00
|-2.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,005.00
|-5.25
|Tata Motors
|145.40
|-3.87
|Yes Bank
|86.45
|-3.03
|Coal India
|212.30
|-2.08
|Tata Steel
|440.60
|-1.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Murtagh Realises Childhood Dream as Ireland Stun England
- Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Through New Inspirational Instagram Post
- Gucci Gang? Thieves Steal Mannequins Dressed in Designer Clothes From Head to Toe
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod