1-min read

Startek Names Rajiv Ahuja as New Global COO After 2 Top Executives Quit

Rajiv Ahuja previously served at Convergys as the senior vice president and country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Startek Names Rajiv Ahuja as New Global COO After 2 Top Executives Quit
File image of Startek.
Startek Inc., a global service provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, appointed Rajiv Ahuja as its new global chief operating officer (COO) after two of its previous COOs decided to quit the company.

Rajiv Ahuja will assume responsibility for global operations and customer success with immediate effect as Pete Martino, COO of the Americas and Philippines, and Sandeep Gulati, COO of APAC and South Africa, will leave Startek to pursue other interests.

Rajiv Ahuja previously served at Convergys as the senior vice president and country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan. Prior to Convergys, Ahuja was associated with Aegis for 12 years in various leadership roles, most recently as president of the ASEAN and ANZ regions. Earlier in his career, Ahuja held senior roles in operations and customer support for AOL, Dell and VCustomer.

“These organizational changes are the next step in the evolution of our company, and the addition of Rajiv brings a proven leader with a strong background to our executive team,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president and global CEO of Startek, adding: “We believe Rajiv’s wealth of knowledge will enable Startek to continue delivering best-in-class performance with a client-centric focus and further instill a purpose-driven, tech-enabled, and collaborative culture.”

Rajiv Ahuja also commented on his appointment: “Startek’s strategy has never been more compelling, with a culture focused on being passionate about our clients’ brands and delivering exceptional customer experiences. I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.”

Startek, which provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to companies around the world across a range of industries, operates under the Startek and Aegis brands. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
