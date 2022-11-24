Startups Can Now Register On MAARG Portal For Mentoring; Check Details

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched startup applications for registration on the MAARG portal. The portal will help startups get mentoring from experts. Here’s all about the MAARG portal.

What Is MAARG Portal?

The MAARG portal — mentorship, advisory, assistance, resilience and growth — is a one-stop platform to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, functions, stages, geographies, and backgrounds.

Through this, startups can connect with academicians, industry experts, successful founders, seasoned investors, and other experts from across the globe, through artificial intelligence (AI)-based matchmaking, to get personalised guidance on growth and strategy.

Why Was MAARG Portal Launched?

The objectives of the MAARG portal are – 1) to provide sector-focused guidance, handholding, and support to startups throughout their lifecycle; 2) to establish a formalised and structured platform that facilitates intelligent matchmaking between the mentors and their respective mentees; and to facilitate efficient and expert mentorship for startups and build an outcome-oriented mechanism that allows timely tracking of the mentor-mentee engagements.

MAARG Portal Implementation

The MAARG portal is being operationalised in three phases:

Phase 1: Mentor Onboarding

The first phase has been successfully launched and executed, and over 400 expert mentors are onboarded across sectors.

Phase 2: Startup Onboarding

DPIIT has launched the onboarding of startups on the MAARG Portal with effect from November 14, 2022.

Phase 3: MAARG Portal Launch and Mentor Matchmaking

Final launch where the mentors will be matched to the startups DPIIT has initiated onboarding process of startups under Phase II. All interested startups can apply at https://maarg.startupindia.gov.in.

“Innovations are the inevitable engines of growth for a nation, and India alone is home to more than 82,000+ DPIIT recognised startups and over 107 Unicorns. Entrepreneurship is the foundation of our great nation’s economic wealth and prosperity, and we are quickly transforming from a nation of job seekers to a nation of job creators," the commerce and industry ministry said.

It also said that to boost the Indian startup ecosystem, currently ranked 3rd largest globally, Startup India is focused on catalysing the startup culture and building a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

PM Narendra Modi in 2016 launched the Startup India Action Plan to lay the foundation of government support, schemes and incentives for startups.

