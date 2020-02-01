Startups Hail Tax Changes in Union Budget, Say Will Help Attract and Retain Talent

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
2-min read

Startups Hail Tax Changes in Union Budget, Say Will Help Attract and Retain Talent

The Budget recommends a five-year tax holiday on Esopss, a 10-year tax exemption for startups with under Rs 100 crore turnover and also talks of a seed fund to push new businesses.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Startups Hail Tax Changes in Union Budget, Say Will Help Attract and Retain Talent
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

Mumbai: The budget proposal for the startups ecosystem, especially the one on tax on employees stock options (Esops), received a big thumbs up from the fledgling sector.

The Budget recommends a five-year tax holiday on Esops, a 10-year tax exemption for startups with under Rs 100 crore turnover and also talks of a seed fund to push new businesses.

India is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world and the government has been focused on pushing innovative startups through policy interventions for some years now.

"The finance minister has delivered a fantastic budget for startups. The measures announced on Esops, taxation and seed fund will infuse tremendous energy into the ecosystem," Indian Angel Network chairman Saurabh Srivastava said, adding that the commitment to having no harassment will also boost the confidence of entrepreneurs.

Restructuring the taxation on Esops is a great breather along with definition of turnover for scaled startups doing good work, said Paynearby chief executive Anand Kumar Bajaj.

"The ESOPs always has been a very strong mechanism for start-ups to incentivize, attract and retain high performing talent. The government proposal would allow startups to leverage ESOPs more effectively," trading platform Connect2India CEO Pawan Gupta commented.

Anuj Golecha, co-founder for the platform Venture Catalysts, said the ecosystem has reasons to be satisfied with the budget announcements.

"A dedicated investment clearance cell for providing end-to- end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, information on land banks and quicker clearance of funds at the state-level will boost the entrepreneurship culture," he said.

Currently the paperwork and the channels to engage with both pre and post investments are huge and the one-stop clearance would allow entrepreneurs more time to focus on their business, the Connect2India CEO observed.

Harsh Jain, co-founder of Groww, said the move on the Esops will encourage more startups to get incorporated, and make it easier for them to attract and retain good talent.

The Budget also proposes to provide early life funding, including a seed fund to support ideation and development of early stage startups.

"The proposed seed funding support for 'ideation and development' of early-stage startups would encourage more people to take the entrepreneurship plunge as well as support the existing startups," Gupta said.

Terming the startups as "engines of growth", finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the present Esop taxation leads to cash-flow problem for the employees who do not sell shares immediately and continue to hold the same for the long-term.

"To give a boost to the start-up ecosystem, I propose to ease the burden of taxation on the employees by deferring the tax payment by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell their shares, whichever is earliest," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,190.50 -1.77
SBI 303.15 -4.83
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
Reliance 1,383.30 -2.01
ICICI Prudentia 455.10 -10.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 4.13
HUL 2,073.60 1.94
Nestle 15,618.70 1.68
Tech Mahindra 807.50 1.52
Infosys 780.25 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 218.85 -6.97
Tata Motors 165.75 -6.14
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
HDFC 2,270.75 -5.87
SBI 303.15 -4.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram